Left Menu
Development News Edition

India may operate special flight from S Africa to bring home stranded citizens

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 02-06-2020 00:56 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 00:42 IST
India may operate special flight from S Africa to bring home stranded citizens
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Indian nationals, who have been stranded in South Africa and the neighboring Kingdom of Lesotho due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will have the opportunity to get back home as India on Monday announced plans to operate a special flight later this month. The Indian High Commission announced that as part of the Vande Bharat Mission's Phase 3, Air India is planning a flight from Johannesburg to Delhi and Mumbai on June 18, subject to approval from the government of South Africa.

Thousands of Indian nationals have already been evacuated from across the globe under the mission. Strict conditions have been laid down for those wanting to return, including paying for the costs of the flight themselves. The fare has not yet been determined.

"Priority will be given to compelling cases, including migrant workers or laborers, who have been laid off; short term visa holders with expired/expiring visas, persons with medical emergencies, pregnant women, the elderly, those required to return to India due to death of a family member, and students," the High Commission said in a statement. Only asymptomatic travelers will be allowed onto the flight, with all travelers having to sign an undertaking to undergo a seven-day quarantine period in Delhi, Delhi NCR, Haryana, Bhiwadi, or Chandigarh at their own cost, followed by seven days of self-isolation at home with self-monitoring of their health.

"Domestic operations have started in India from May 25. However, international passengers cannot take domestic flights without completing the mandatory period of quarantine in Delhi or Mumbai," the statement said. Installing the Aarogya Setu mobile app on arrival in India is also mandatory.

About 150 Indian nationals returned home last month on a South African Airways flight after approval from the High Commission as it headed to Mumbai and Delhi to bring home South Africans who had been stranded there during the lockdown. The Indian nationals each had to pay around 15,000 rands (about USD 1,000) for their seats, about three times the normal one-way airfare.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK mulls 'air bridges' to replace coronavirus quarantine for arrivals -Telegraph

British government ministers are aiming to replace coronavirus quarantine for people arriving at airports by the end of June, with so-called air bridges being considered as an option, the Telegraph newspaper reported.The policy of air bridg...

Judge: Justice Dept reversal in Flynn case 'unusual'

A judge on Monday defended his decision not to quickly approve the Justice Departments request to dismiss its own criminal case against former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn, saying that the departments reversa...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

U.S. health experts and government officials warned that large street protests over racial inequities and excessive police force could worsen the spread of the coronavirus.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS More than 6.22 million people have been repor...

Tropical storm kills 17 in El Salvador and Guatemala

Rains from Tropical Storm Amanda left at least 17 dead and seven missing while causing extensive damage across El Salvador and Guatemala that pushed thousands of people into shelters amid the coronavirus pandemic. EL Salvador Interior Minis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020