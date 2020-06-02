Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jute mills approach West Bengal govt to make way for women workers in night shifts

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-06-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 21:11 IST
Jute mills approach West Bengal govt to make way for women workers in night shifts

The Indian Jute Mills Association has written to the West Bengal government to allow women workers in night shifts to meet the pent-up demand for bags made out of the golden fabric, a proposal that will entail amedments in the existing labour laws of the state in order to materialise. The association, in a letter to state Labour Minister Moloy Ghatak, sought permission for women to work in Shift C (10 pm-6 am) in the mills.

Women are not allowed to work in night shifts in West Bengal industries, barring the information technology sector, officials said. Sources said it is possible on a case-to-case basis but the state government will have to relax existing labour laws for the purpose.

Last year, Karnataka had allowed women to work in night shifts in industries with adequate protection. Among other demands, the jute mills' body has sought consent to employ temporary workers without provident fund for a period of six months.

IJMA said these measures will enable the sector to reach 100 per cent capacity and make up for the labour shortage. "The jute industry needs to run at full capacity to protect its market," it said in the letter.

The industry has also urged the state government to come out with an advisory, asking all workers to join duty within 15 days from June 1. Ghatak was not available for comments.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19-infected man attends marriage function; booked

Police on Tuesday filed a case against a COVID-19-infected man for violating home quarantine rules and attending a marriage function here in central Maharashtra, an official said. According to Sadar Bazar police inspector Sanjay Deshmukh, o...

Polish parliament passes presidential election bill, date still to be fixed

Polands parliament approved on Tuesday legislation allowing a delayed presidential election to go ahead using a mixture of postal and traditional voting, though the speaker of the lower chamber has still to announce a date for the ballot. T...

Four-member panel to probe alleged irregularities in purchase of ventilators in Himachal

The Himachal Pradesh government constituted a four-member committee on Tuesday to probe alleged irregularities in purchase of ventilators during its fight against coronavirus in April, an official spokesperson said. The committee has been a...

COVID-19 impact on operations to be visible in next couple of quarters: Adani Enterprises

Impact of COVID-19 and resultant lockdown is likely to be short-term in nature and will affect the next couple of quarters, Adani Enterprises Ltd AEL said on Tuesday. During the first phase of lockdown till April 19, the company said its of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020