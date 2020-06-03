256 Shramik trains cancelled by states; Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, UP top defaulters: Rlys

As the operation of Shramik Special trains move towards culmination, Railways' data showed of the 4,040 trains run till Sunday, 256 trains were cancelled by state governments since May 1, with Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh being the top defaulters. Maharashtra cancelled 105 trains, Gujarat 47, Karnataka 38 and Uttar Pradesh 30 trains, the data showed. As on Wednesday, the Railways has run 4,197 Shramik trains since May 1.

While 81 trains are in transit, 4,116 have reached their destinations. Only 10 more Shramik trains are in the pipeline.