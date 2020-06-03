Left Menu
Development News Edition

256 Shramik trains cancelled by states; Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, UP top defaulters: Rlys

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 16:01 IST
256 Shramik trains cancelled by states; Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, UP top defaulters: Rlys

As the operation of Shramik Special trains move towards culmination, Railways' data showed of the 4,040 trains run till Sunday, 256 trains were cancelled by state governments since May 1, with Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh being the top defaulters. Maharashtra cancelled 105 trains, Gujarat 47, Karnataka 38 and Uttar Pradesh 30 trains, the data showed. As on Wednesday, the Railways has run 4,197 Shramik trains since May 1.

While 81 trains are in transit, 4,116 have reached their destinations. Only 10 more Shramik trains are in the pipeline.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany wants to kick extremists out of military faster

The German government has agreed on a bill that would speed up the dismissal of soldiers involved in extremism or serious crimes. Current military rules mean that soldiers who have served for more than four years can only be kicked out afte...

Dissidence to continue in K'taka BJP, MLAs met and shared discontent: Siddaramaiah

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Siddaramaiah on Wednesday claimed that the dissidence within the ruling BJP in the state would continue as several legislators of the saffron party have met him and shared their discontent. Siddaramaiahs co...

Egypt, UAE welcome Libya ceasefire talks

Egypt and the United Arab Emirates said they welcomed an announcement that warring factions in Libya had agreed to resume ceasefire negotiations. The two countries have been the most prominent backers in recent years of eastern-based comman...

State cannot be ungrateful to migrant workers:Madras HC

The Madras High Court on Wednesday observed that the State cannot be ungrateful to the migrant workers having extracted work from them and directed it to provide food and shelter for the stranded labourers on a war-footing. Ad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020