Amazon India expands packaging-free shipping to over 100 cities

Amazon India on Wednesday said it has expanded packaging-free shipping services, wherein reusable bags will be used to deliver goods, to 100 Indian cities. As part of efforts for sustainable solutions, Packaging-Free Shipping (PFS) was launched in nine cities in June last year. India was the first market where the initiative was launched by Amazon.

"With this expansion of PFS, more than 40 per cent of Amazon customer orders shipped from Amazon India's Fulfilment centers are now packaging-free or have significantly reduced packaging. With PFS, multiple customer orders are secured and transported in reusable totes during deliveries," a statement said. The company said the PFS algorithm leverages technology and is applied to orders based on parameters like the location of the customer, distance taken for delivery of the order and the category of product ordered. Products that are shipped packaging-free include technology accessories, home and home improvement products, shoes, luggage, and others. Liquids, fragile items, and personal care products that need additional protection during transportation continue to be shipped with packaging.

"At Amazon India, we are aggressively working towards building innovative and sustainable packaging solutions which will help us minimise waste. We have been working with several brands to provide e-commerce friendly packaging to further reduce use of secondary packaging," Amazon India Director (Customer Fulfilment and Supply Chain) Prakash Kumar Dutta said. The expansion of PFS to over 100 cities within a year is a testament to Amazon's commitment towards sustainability, he added.