Logistics startup Shiprocket elevates CBO Akshay Ghulati as co-founder

E-commerce logistics aggregator Shiprocket on Wednesday said it has elevated its chief business officer (CBO) Akshay Ghulati as a 'co-founder' of the company. Gulati, who is now the fourth co-founder of the company, had joined Shiprocket as its CBO in 2016. "Akshay has truly demonstrated a founder mindset over the course of his four years with us. He is committed to building Shiprocket for the long-term and has a very high level of ownership,” Saahil Goel, CEO and Co-founder of Shiprocket, said in a release. Prior to Shiprocket, Gulati had an extensive experience in leading e-commerce and technology businesses with companies such as Amazon, AT Kearney and Parthenon Group, it said

Shiprocket recently raised Series C round funding of USD13 million from Tribe Capital, Innoven Capital along with existing investors including Bertelmann. The company plans to expand across other countries, the release stated.