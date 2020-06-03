Left Menu
Development News Edition

Only 5% Asia Pacific infra firms highly exposed to COVID-19 disruptions: Moody's

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 16:56 IST
Only 5% Asia Pacific infra firms highly exposed to COVID-19 disruptions: Moody's

Barely 5 per cent of the rated project and infrastructure companies in Asia Pacific have high exposure to coronavirus disruptions, Moody's Investor Service said on Wednesday. Pressure has eased for Chinese toll roads, while a small number of utilities face moderate exposure, it said.

A high proportion (67 per cent) of rated project and infrastructure companies in Asia Pacific continue to have low exposure to the coronavirus-related disruptions, supported by their essential nature and predictable cashflows, Moody’s Investors Service said in a statement. “The number of companies with high exposure has reduced in recent months, particulary the Chinese toll road sector following the end of the toll-free period and with recovering traffic volumes,” said Arnon Musiker, senior vice president and manager at Moody’s. Airports now make up most of the high exposure category, he said.

Whereas Moody’s in April estimated 9 per cent of project and infrastructure companies had high exposure to coronavirus disruptions, this number has now declined to 5 per cent. "On the other hand, a small number of power utilities now have moderate exposure to coronavirus disruption, given rising pressure from falling power prices and lower demand, which is only partly offset by lower fuel costs," the statement said. Following the reclassification of these toll roads and utilities, the number of companies with moderate exposure has increased to 28 per cent from 23 per cent in April. “Moreover, a limited number of projects with exposure to commodity risk – particularly energy-related – also face rising challenges following the recent material fall in oil, gas and coal prices,” Musiker said. Still, the majority – 67 per cent – of companies face low exposure, and include regulated utilities, projects and public-private partnerships, the statement said adding, this risk exposure for regulated networks remains low notwithstanding temporary tariff relief measures instituted by certain companies, given their temporary nature and immaterial effect on metrics..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

JP Morgan used sham deals, shell firms to launder Amrapali home buyers' funds to its Mauritian, Singapore entities: ED

Employees of JP Morgan India Ltd, who were on the board of various Amrapali real estate group companies, laundered deposits worth Rs 187 crore of home buyers and diverted them to the multi-national financial advisory firms entities based in...

JP Morgan donates Rs 17 cr to Sage Foundation

Investment banking major JPMorgan has decided to donate Rs 17 crore or USD 2.25 million to Sage Foundation to upskill disadvantaged students as part of its CSR initiatives. The foundation aims to train 4,800 students for the banking and fin...

Meera Chopra receives rape, death threats from Junior NTR fans

Actor Meera Chopra, best known for starring in legal drama Section 375, on Wednesday said she was bombarded with threats of violence and rape on social media after she said she did not know about south film star Junion NTR. The actor said s...

After over two months, Haryana resumes inter-state bus service

Haryana resumed inter-state public transport services from Wednesday after remaining suspended for over two months in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown, a senior official said. As the scope of relaxations has been further widened in acco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020