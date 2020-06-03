Left Menu
Ailing student from Maharashtra stuck in Budapest

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 03-06-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 17:00 IST
A student from Aurangabad in central Maharashtra is stranded in Hungary since the outbreak of coronavirus outbreak, and waiting to return to India as he is unwell. Prithviraj Rajput, who is studying catering and tourism at an institute in Budapest, told PTI over phone that over 50 Indians are stuck in the East European country since the pandemic brought air travel to a halt.

"I collapsed last Wednesday and somehow managed to call my friend who took me to hospital here. Doctors told me it was a blood sugar issue," he said. "Things are expensive here. My friends cooked and supplied me food in hospital. Now these friends have returned to their homes and I have not recovered completely yet," Rajput said.

"We are a total of 51 Indians here who want to return to India. We are in touch with each other through a WhatsApp group. Doctors have advised me to return home," he said. Jaswantsingh Rajput, his father, who is a veteran tour operator, said, "We have been writing to embassies and concerned offices (of the Ministry of External Affairs). We received a reply few days back that stranded students from Budapest will be sent back to India from Frankfurt. But there was no communication thereafter.

"Three flights are scheduled to depart for India from Frankfurt till June 11. We are expecting that my son will get a seat on one of them as he is not well," he added..

