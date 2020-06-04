Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICICI Lombard simplifies claim process for Amphan-hit customers

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-06-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 15:40 IST
ICICI Lombard simplifies claim process for Amphan-hit customers

Private life insurer ICICI Lombard General Insurance said it has implemented a technology-driven process to ensure fast and safe settlement of claims for damage to property and vehicles post cyclone Amphan in West Bengal. The non-life insurance company has received over 480 claims for damage to property and vehicles post cyclone Amphan, which killed 98 people and left behind a trail of destruction in West Bengal on May 20.

A total of 386 claims have been of property damage and 95 of motors, a company statement said here on Thursday Any motor or health claims can be registered through ICICI Lombard’s ILTakeCare app, it said, adding the insurer’s website can be used for reporting property or liability claims simplified and contactless claim intimation and approval process. To that extent, the company is encouraging self-assessed motor claims through Instaspect feature within the IL TakeCare app, the statement said, adding small value losses will be assessed through virtual surveys. It has ensured that bare minimum documents are required for the settlement of claims.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

One Punch Man Season 3 plot revealed, what latest we know so far

US Domestic News Roundup: Facebook takes down nationalist and fake antifa accounts; U.S. religious leaders criticize Trump and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Domestic seafood trade in focus as COVID-19 changes market dynamics

As predicted earlier in a report titled Seafood industry post-COVID 19 An overhaul to trigger the growth of small fisheries, one of the changes going ahead would be increased focus on domestic seafood trade, driven by falling exports and su...

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Videos

Latest News

Inovio partners with non-profit organization to begin COVID-19 vaccine trial

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc on Thursday said it partnered with non-profit organization International Vaccine Institute to begin an early trial of the U.S. biotechs experimental COVID-19 vaccine on humans later this month.The company said the...

Spain to investigate airlines which haven't offered refunds for cancelled flights

Spains government has requested an investigation into several airlines for allegedly breaching European Union regulations on compensation for cancelled flights, Consumer Protection Minister Alberto Garzon said on Thursday. As the coronaviru...

BRIEF-Emirates Offers Flights For Passengers To 29 Cities And Resumes Transits Through Dubai Hub

EMIRATES AIRLINE EMIRATES OFFERS FLIGHTS FOR PASSENGERS TO 29 CITIES AND RESUMES TRANSITS THROUGH ITS DUBAI HUB MORE FLIGHTS FOR PASSENGERS WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM 15TH JUNE BETWEEN DUBAI AND 16 CITIES BAHRAIN, MANCHESTER, ZURICH, VIENNA, A...

Swiss court blocks extradition of alleged PKK functionary to Germany

A Swiss court blocked the extradition to Germany of an alleged regional leader of the Kurdistan Workers Party PKK, ruling that German authorities had not made enough of a case against the man whose group is not banned in Switzerland. The PK...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020