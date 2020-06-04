ICICI Lombard simplifies claim process for Amphan-hit customers

Private life insurer ICICI Lombard General Insurance said it has implemented a technology-driven process to ensure fast and safe settlement of claims for damage to property and vehicles post cyclone Amphan in West Bengal. The non-life insurance company has received over 480 claims for damage to property and vehicles post cyclone Amphan, which killed 98 people and left behind a trail of destruction in West Bengal on May 20.

A total of 386 claims have been of property damage and 95 of motors, a company statement said here on Thursday Any motor or health claims can be registered through ICICI Lombard’s ILTakeCare app, it said, adding the insurer’s website can be used for reporting property or liability claims simplified and contactless claim intimation and approval process. To that extent, the company is encouraging self-assessed motor claims through Instaspect feature within the IL TakeCare app, the statement said, adding small value losses will be assessed through virtual surveys. It has ensured that bare minimum documents are required for the settlement of claims.