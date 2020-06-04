Left Menu
ITC, Emami identify emerging consumer trends amid 'new normal'

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-06-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 18:04 IST
Diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd has identified emerging trends in the FMCG space arising out of the "new normal", a senior company official said. "The new normal as we see has a few long-lasting trends like greater need for healthy and nutritious products and also products that boost immunity," said B Sumant, executive director of ITC.

He said the company will look at products that help reduce effort in cooking and help consumers with the 'Do it Yourself' initiative, and those that ensure hygiene and sanitation. "We can see that there will be a trend towards health, nutrition, safety and hygiene," Sumant said.

Under the 'Do it Yourself' cooking category, ITC has a number of offerings, he said, adding, there are also products under the hygiene and sanitation brackets. ITC has developed a portfolio of these products ranging from atta, biscuits and fruit juices, he said.

Sumant said as a producer of food and personal care products, most of ITC's portfolio falls under the essential services category, and the company has been able to operate its factories to ensure adequate supply in the market. Director of Emami Ltd Harsh Agarwal said that personal hygiene, natural health care and other wellness products are clear preferences of customers today.

"We have analysed the trends and patterns of consumer demand prevailing in the market at present," he said. As an FMCG company, we are gearing ourselves to respond to the fast-changing needs and preferences of the customers, Agarwal said.

"We are aggressively pushing ourselves to launch more products in the hygiene and personal care segment in the coming one or two months," he added..

