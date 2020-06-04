Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank NPAs may worsen to 11.6 pc by end of this fiscal due to coronavirus pandemic: Report

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 18:42 IST
Bank NPAs may worsen to 11.6 pc by end of this fiscal due to coronavirus pandemic: Report

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of banks are likely to worsen to 11.3-11.6 per cent by the end of this financial year from 8.6 per cent as of March 2020, due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report. Fresh gross slippages are estimated to be at 5-5.5 per cent of standard advances during 2020-21, which will increase the banks' credit provision and impact their earnings, rating agency ICRA said in a report.

With an increase in stress on asset quality and profitability, state-owned banks may need Rs 45,000-82,500 crore of capital in this financial year under a weak credit growth scenario, it said. "The RBI moratorium to borrowers was extended by another three months till August 31, 2020, and we expect the asset quality stress is likely to reflect only in third and fourth quarters of 2020-21 results," the rating agency's sector head (financial sector ratings) Anil Gupta said.

It said that while the lockdown has surely impacted the debt-servicing ability of borrowers, the extent of revival in economic activities as the restrictions are eased will drive the final impact on asset quality of banks. The credit provisions will continue to exceed the operating profits for the public sector banks (PSBs) during 2020-21, translating in a sixth consecutive year of loss, it said.

The profitability of private sector banks will also moderate with return on equity (RoE) declining to 3.5-5.1 per cent during 2020-21 as against earlier expectations of improvement to 10-12 per cent. Gupta further said, "With thin capital cushions and expected increase in stress on asset quality and profitability, we expect PSBs (public sector banks) to require Rs 45,000 crore-82,500 crore of capital even under a scenario of low credit growth of 3-4 per cent during 2020-21." The incremental credit growth of banks during this financial year is expected to be Rs 6-7 lakh crore, which will translate into a year-on-year credit growth of around 6-7 per cent.

This will be driven by 3.5-4.3 per cent growth by state-owned banks and 7-9 per cent by private lenders, the rating agency said..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

One Punch Man Season 3 plot revealed, what latest we know so far

US Domestic News Roundup: Facebook takes down nationalist and fake antifa accounts; U.S. religious leaders criticize Trump and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Domestic seafood trade in focus as COVID-19 changes market dynamics

As predicted earlier in a report titled Seafood industry post-COVID 19 An overhaul to trigger the growth of small fisheries, one of the changes going ahead would be increased focus on domestic seafood trade, driven by falling exports and su...

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwe High Court orders Zimbabwe Media Commission to suspend accreditation process

Zimbabwes High Court judge Justice, Happias Zhou on 3 June 2020 ordered the Zimbabwe Media Commission ZMC to suspend its accreditation process following an urgent application instituted by the Zimbabwe Online Content Creators Trust ZOCC, ac...

Soccer-Wigan takeover completed - club statement

Wigan Athletic have been taken over by a partnership headed by Hong Kong businessman Au Yeung Wai Kay, the Championship second-tier club said on Thursday. The sale marks the second time the clubs ownership has changed hands in the last two ...

Yemeni women will die, aid workers warn, as U.N. cuts maternity services

By Ban Barkawi AMMAN, June 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Women in Yemen are already dying in childbirth and thousands more will be put at risk as U.N. funding cuts force reproductive health services to close, doctors and aid workers have w...

Science News Roundup: hydroxychloroquine doesn't prevent infection; Oldest and largest ancient Maya structure found in Mexico and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Oldest and largest ancient Maya structure found in MexicoScientists using an aerial remote-sensing method have discovered the largest and oldest-known structure built by the ancient Maya...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020