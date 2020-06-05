China says forcing Chinese firms off U.S. exchanges will harm U.S.Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-06-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 13:06 IST
China said on Friday that forcing Chinese firms to retreat from U.S. stock exchanges would severely harm U.S. interests.
In a briefing, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang also accused Washington of making hasty generalisations about China-based companies' accounting practices.
He made the remarks when asked about remarks by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warning American investors about fraudulent accounting practices of China-based firms.
- READ MORE ON:
- Geng Shuang
- China
- Mike Pompeo
- Washington