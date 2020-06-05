Left Menu
Development News Edition

China says forcing Chinese firms off U.S. exchanges will harm U.S.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-06-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 13:06 IST
China says forcing Chinese firms off U.S. exchanges will harm U.S.

China said on Friday that forcing Chinese firms to retreat from U.S. stock exchanges would severely harm U.S. interests.

In a briefing, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang also accused Washington of making hasty generalisations about China-based companies' accounting practices.

He made the remarks when asked about remarks by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warning American investors about fraudulent accounting practices of China-based firms.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can blockchain rescue from supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19?

Blockchain significantly increases transparency by providing real-time&#160;data&#160;access to all participants across the entirety of the supply chain whilst reducing the need for intermediaries....

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo calls Nasdaq's strict rules a model to guard against fraudulent Chinese companies

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday warned American investors against fraudulent accounting practices at China-based companies and said the Nasdaqs recent decision to tighten listing rules for such players should be a model for ...

Japan's Dentsu evacuates Tokyo HQ after bomb threat

Japans largest advertising agency, Dentsu Group Inc, has evacuated its Tokyo headquarters after receiving a bomb threat, an internal company email reviewed by Reuters showed on Friday. The company, in an email to employees, cited a message ...

Congress in Karnataka sets up panel to screen people aspiring to join it

A 12-member committee has been formed by the Congress in Karnataka to screen leaders wanting to join or rejoin the party and give its recommendations. Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar has constituted the committee headed by forme...

SC asks if pvt hospitals ready to charge COVID-19 patients at Ayushman Bharat rate

The Supreme Court Friday asked private hospitals whether they are ready to provide treatment to COVID-19 infected patients at the charges prescribed under the governments Ayushman Bharat Scheme. The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020