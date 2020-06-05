Ola, Uber resume services in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jun 5 (PTI) Ride hailing apps Uber and Ola on Friday announced resumption their services in the financial capital, after more than two months of break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In separate statements, both the companies said riders will be able to access the services as per the rules laid down by the Government of Maharashtra for essential travel and that adequate safety precautions are being taken.

However, both the companies did not share the driver partners who have gone live. * * * * * * Disney+Hotstar partners with health apps for content * Disney+Hotstar has partnered with health players Brilliant Wellness, Cult.Fit and Sarva to offer value-added content from top fitness experts, yoga, spiritual gurus and celebrity nutritionists to its subscribers. According to industry studies of the Indian fitness market in December 2019, India spent USD 350-400 towards fitness services, which amounted to a market size worth USD 2.6 billion, an official statement said.