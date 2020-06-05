Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ola, Uber resume services in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 20:08 IST
Ola, Uber resume services in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jun 5 (PTI) Ride hailing apps Uber and Ola on Friday announced resumption their services in the financial capital, after more than two months of break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In separate statements, both the companies said riders will be able to access the services as per the rules laid down by the Government of Maharashtra for essential travel and that adequate safety precautions are being taken.

However, both the companies did not share the driver partners who have gone live. * * * * * * Disney+Hotstar partners with health apps for content * Disney+Hotstar has partnered with health players Brilliant Wellness, Cult.Fit and Sarva to offer value-added content from top fitness experts, yoga, spiritual gurus and celebrity nutritionists to its subscribers. According to industry studies of the Indian fitness market in December 2019, India spent USD 350-400 towards fitness services, which amounted to a market size worth USD 2.6 billion, an official statement said.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

US airstrikes hit Taliban; 10 Afghan police killed in ambush

US forces carried out two sets of airstrikes against the Taliban, in western and southern Afghanistan, a U.S. military spokesman said on Friday. Elsewhere in the south, the Taliban set off a roadside bomb and ambushed a police convoy, killi...

Dissident Ai Wei Wei: Hong Kong anthem law almost 'medieval'

Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei has described as almost medieval a new law in Hong Kong that criminalizes disrespecting Chinas national anthem. Hong Kongs legislature approved a contentious bill Thursday that makes it illegal to insult t...

HC says no coercive action against NCLT member challenging transfer order

The Delhi High Court Friday directed that no coercive action be taken against National Company Law Tribunals member judicial Rajasekhar VK, who has challenged his transfer order from NCLT Mumbai to Kolkata bench by the tribunals acting pres...

Military standoff in Ladakh: India, China agree to handle 'differences' through talks

India and China on Friday held diplomatic talks over their military standoff in eastern Ladakh and agreed to handle their differences through peaceful discussions while respecting each others sensitivities, concerns and aspirations, and not...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020