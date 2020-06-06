Left Menu
Rahul dubs govt 'Demon 2.0', says it is destroying economy by refusing cash to people, MSMEs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 21:40 IST
Gandhi has called for an immediate provision of Rs 10,000 to the poor and an economic stimulus package for the MSME industry to come out of the current situation. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday dubbed the Modi dispensation as "Demon 2.0" and accused the government of actively destroying the country's economy by refusing to provide cash support to people and small and medium enterprises. He shared a news report on Twitter on the impact the coronavirus pandemic would have on the economy and the state of affairs of the MSME sector in the country.

Gandhi has called for an immediate provision of Rs 10,000 to the poor and an economic stimulus package for the MSME industry to come out of the current situation. "Government is actively destroying our economy by refusing to give cash support to people and MSMEs. This is Demon 2.0," he tweeted.

The Congress has also been demanding an economic stimulus package for the MSME sector, which provides employment to a large number of people, together with cash in the hands of people, to help generate demand. "Four out of 5 migrant workers have not had access to government ration since the lockdown began. Let that sink in," the Congress said on its Twitter handle.

"It's not just that our prime minister lied to the nation during such a catastrophic crisis, it is the fact that our prime minister didn't know any better," the Congress added, citing a video of Narendra Modi in which he claimed that the coronavirus will be won over in 21 days when he first imposed a national lockdown from the midnight of March 24. The party also highlighted how the number of cases in India was rising amid a relaxation in lockdown and gave a chart comparing the cases with other countries like Germany and Spain, where cases started declining by the end of a similar lockdown.

"BJP's failure is visible to the whole world, it's a shame they are so blinded by their pride they are unable to see the truth before them," the party said in a tweet. Gandhi earlier said it was "criminal" on the part of the government to not provide cash to people and the industry to emerge out of this crisis.

He termed the lockdown an attempt that "failed" in achieving its aim and purpose.

