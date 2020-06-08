Left Menu
Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Huawei’s focus on quality cameras and battery life are likely to have contributed to its popularity in this category.

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones
Huawei's latest model of mobile phone, its P40 Pro 5G, includes the Ultra Vision Leica Quad Camera, which offers four different lenses to capture different types of day, close-ups or distance shots. Image Credit: ANI

Canstar is today announcing the winner of the 2020 Most Satisfied Customers of Smartphones in New Zealand. The winner is Huawei.

More than 1340 Kiwis took part in the survey to discover the country's favourite smartphone, with respondents pointing to usability, longevity, and the phone's camera as key drivers of satisfaction.

Huawei's focus on quality cameras and battery life are likely to have contributed to its popularity in this category. Huawei's latest model of mobile phone, its P40 Pro 5G, includes the Ultra Vision Leica Quad Camera, which offers four different lenses to capture different types of day, close-ups or distance shots.

The four cameras include an "ultra vision" camera, for extra light and clarity, a telephoto camera for extreme close-ups, an ultra-wide lens for low-light and time-lapse, and a depth-sensing camera for the popular out-of-focus"bokeh" effect.

A number of respondents to the survey remarked on Huawei's mobile phone cameras, calling them "amazing", "breathtaking", "awesome" and "fantastic" among other compliments.

The phones also have the technology to ensure rapid battery charging, and the ability to share battery power with friends through a "reverse wireless charger."

Jose George, Canstar NZ General Manager, says the feedback shows how much New Zealanders love their mobile phone cameras, using them to capture their lives and connect with friends and family.

"A good camera is now considered an essential offering of a modern smartphone," Mr George says. "Kiwis expect to have top-end technology at their fingertips, and clearly appreciate Huawei's innovations in this space. This award is well deserved, and we congratulate Huawei for its success."

Huawei New Zealand Deputy CEO, Andrew Bowater, said "after 15 years in the New Zealand market, Huawei is incredibly proud of the trust and connection we have with Kiwi customers.

"We have prioritised the features that matter to New Zealanders, such as battery life and the quality of the cameras in our Huawei P series devices. Huawei smartphones are also the only ones to offer Te Reo Maori as a full language option, which we think is pretty cool too."

Respondents to Canstar's survey also revealed their deep attachment to their phones, with 48% of Kiwis agreeing they "feel anxious" if they leave the house without their phone. The figure rises to 60% for the 18- to 29-year old demographic, dropping steadily as people get older. Of those over 70, only 30% feel anxious if they leave home without their phone.

Further, 63% of Kiwis say they "check their phone within ten minutes after waking in the morning", with the figure rising to 77% for the 18- to 29-year-olds, but dropping to 39% for the over 70s.

The survey results reflect Canstar's recent survey around mobile providers, which shows how younger generations born into technology are more reliant on their phones. Over half of those aged 18- to 29-year say they feel "naked" without their phones, and more than 60% say they consume most of their media through their phones.

