Supreme Court Urged to Halt Trump's Controversial White House Ballroom Project

The Trump administration is appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court to permit the continuation of a $400 million White House ballroom construction project. The plea follows a D.C. Circuit Court's ruling deeming the project unauthorized by Congress.

Justice Department lawyers assert the ballroom, described as a 'military center,' is crucial for national security. Despite the administration's arguments, the D.C. Circuit upheld a halt on above-ground construction unless congressional approval is secured. Critics, including the National Trust for Historic Preservation, argue the project exemplifies overreach and lack of adherence to legal protocols.

Trump insists that the ballroom and its integrated security features, such as bomb shelters and medical facilities, are essential. He has characterized the D.C. Circuit's decision as politically driven and detrimental to White House security. The matter awaits further judicial review as it progresses to the Supreme Court.