Escalation in Yemen: Red Sea Port Attack Raises Tensions

A new wave of hostilities has erupted in Yemen, as the Houthis launched six ballistic missiles at the Red Sea port of Mocha, resulting in the deaths of four civilians. This attack further exacerbates the already-tense situation between the Iran-aligned group and their Saudi-backed adversaries.

According to Yemen's internationally recognized government, the attack targeted civilian infrastructure and valuable national assets in Mocha. Initial reports indicate that, along with the casualties, several fishing boats were set ablaze. Meanwhile, the Houthis claim their missiles targeted military build-ups and warships belonging to Saudi-backed forces.

In a separate incident, the Houthi-run SABA news agency reported a drone attack on an Aramco facility in Saudi Arabia's Najran, purportedly retaliating against Saudi military maneuvers over Yemen's Saada governorate. As regional tensions mount, the threat of renewed large-scale conflict looms over Yemen.