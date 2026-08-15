Volcanic Fury: Mount Etna's Ash Clouds Cripple Catania's Aerial Gateway

Flights at Catania airport in Sicily remain suspended due to Mount Etna's volcanic ash. The extended closure affects thousands during the peak holiday season, with many flights canceled or redirected. The disruption, the worst in two decades, reignites debate on the airport's vulnerability to eruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 00:39 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 00:39 IST
Volcanic Fury: Mount Etna's Ash Clouds Cripple Catania's Aerial Gateway
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  • Italy

Flights at Catania airport in Sicily have faced unprecedented suspension due to volcanic ash emissions from Mount Etna. The airport closure, effective until Saturday afternoon, has caused significant travel disruptions, forcing the rerouting or cancellation of hundreds of flights over the past week.

Catania, the fifth-busiest airport in Italy, is grappling with severe operational challenges as passenger traffic peaks during the holiday season. Authorities have advised travelers to verify flight statuses with their airlines before heading to the airport, as the island's aviation infrastructure struggles to cope.

The crisis revives discussions regarding the strategic positioning of Catania's main airport, particularly its susceptibility to frequent volcanic disruptions. Despite calls for infrastructure reassessment, the debate continues as travelers endure the brunt of the unforeseen volcanic activity.

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