Romero's Transition: From Tottenham to Atletico

Cristian Romero, Tottenham Hotspur's captain, announced his departure to Atletico Madrid. After five years with Spurs, during which he led the team to win the Europa League, Romero expressed gratitude to the club and fans. Tottenham secured a transfer deal worth 40 million euros with Atletico.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 00:38 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 00:38 IST
Romero's Transition: From Tottenham to Atletico
Cristian Romero
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Cristian Romero, the captain of Tottenham Hotspur, announced his departure from the club on Friday as he prepares to join Atletico Madrid. The Argentine defender, who signed with Spurs in 2021 and was named captain last year, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram expressing his gratitude to the club and its supporters after his five-season tenure in North London.

During his time with Tottenham, Romero played a pivotal role in securing the 2024-25 Europa League title, marking the team's first major trophy since 2008. His outstanding performance in the tournament earned him the UEFA Player of the Season honor.

Reports suggest that Tottenham has finalized a transfer agreement with Atletico valued at around 40 million euros, including potential add-ons. Romero's parting words resonated with fans, stating, "Once I was one of you. Today, I leave as one of you forever." The transaction exchange rate is noted at $1 equal to 0.8648 euros.

TRENDING

1
Ivy League Transgression: The Dramatic Case of Luigi Mangione

Ivy League Transgression: The Dramatic Case of Luigi Mangione

United States
2
Ciro Immobile Retires: An Era of Goals and Glory Ends

Ciro Immobile Retires: An Era of Goals and Glory Ends

Italy
3
Trump's Economic Standoff: U.S. vs. Iran

Trump's Economic Standoff: U.S. vs. Iran

United States
4
Escalation in Yemen: Red Sea Port Attack Raises Tensions

Escalation in Yemen: Red Sea Port Attack Raises Tensions

Yemen

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Progressed, Not Prepared: The Classroom Reality Behind South Africa’s Inclusion Policy

The New Literacy Crisis: Knowing How to Use AI Is No Longer Enough

Jordan’s Public Services Are Going Digital, but Institutional Change Has Yet to Catch Up

Mpox Exposes the Cost of Waiting Until a Regional Disease Becomes a Global Emergency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026