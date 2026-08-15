Cristian Romero, the captain of Tottenham Hotspur, announced his departure from the club on Friday as he prepares to join Atletico Madrid. The Argentine defender, who signed with Spurs in 2021 and was named captain last year, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram expressing his gratitude to the club and its supporters after his five-season tenure in North London.

During his time with Tottenham, Romero played a pivotal role in securing the 2024-25 Europa League title, marking the team's first major trophy since 2008. His outstanding performance in the tournament earned him the UEFA Player of the Season honor.

Reports suggest that Tottenham has finalized a transfer agreement with Atletico valued at around 40 million euros, including potential add-ons. Romero's parting words resonated with fans, stating, "Once I was one of you. Today, I leave as one of you forever." The transaction exchange rate is noted at $1 equal to 0.8648 euros.