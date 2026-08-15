Market Jitters: Stocks Slump Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions as Oil Prices Spike

Tense negotiations between the U.S. and Iran led to a drop in U.S. and European shares on Friday, while oil prices surged. These developments come amidst new data that reduced expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike, driven by weak U.S. retail sales figures.

Geopolitical risks stemming from Middle East tensions were a major concern, influencing energy prices and impacting consumer sentiment. Despite a bullish outlook on tech stocks earlier in the week, Wall Street saw declines, with notable indexes such as the Dow and Nasdaq recording drops.

Global markets remained jittery as the yen strengthened against the dollar. Lingering uncertainty in international relations and its impact on economic indicators continue to overshadow strong earnings and monetary policies. Market analysts warn that unresolved geopolitical tensions could spur larger volatility than currently predicted.