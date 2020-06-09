Left Menu
Centrapay and Coca-Cola Amatil partner to give bitcoin payment option

Centrapay’s world-class technology makes it easy for consumers, merchants and machines to leverage digital assets in the physical world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 09-06-2020 08:33 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 08:25 IST
 Centrapay CEO, Jerome Faury, says that integration complexity and poor user experiences are barriers to adoption of Web 3 technology, such as digital identity and assets. Image Credit: Pixabay

Centrapay, the digital asset integrator, has signed agreements with Coca-Cola Amatil (Amatil) in Australia and New Zealand to give thirsty antipodeans the option to use their Sylo Smart Wallet to pay for items across Amatil's vending network using cryptocurrency.

Transacting with digital assets also reduces how much people need to touch the vending machine, a major concern during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coca-Cola Amatil is the largest bottler and distributor in the Asia Pacific, supporting 140 brands and 270 million consumers. Amatil's customers can use their Sylo Smart Wallet at any one of Coca-Cola's 2000+ vending machines with a QR code payment sticker. These are located across New Zealand and Australia and will accept payments in cryptocurrency or other digital assets with a scan of your phone's camera when Sylo Smart Wallet is installed. People only need to touch the vending machine once, to make their purchase.

Centrapay CEO, Jerome Faury, says that integration complexity and poor user experiences are barriers to adoption of Web 3 technology, such as digital identity and assets.

"We have solved both these issues. Centrapay is pioneering the way to enable this new internet of value and bring its benefits to both consumers and merchants," he says.

"And it comes with the added benefit of reducing physical contact and addressing the hygiene concerns we've all become acutely aware of due to COVID-19.

"At Centrapay, we're working to create a future where individuals are in control of their own data and digital identity. Brands can connect directly and ethically with people, empowering them to make the right purchasing decision, whilst also supporting their retail and other distribution partners.

"Now we've shown how it can work in Australia and New Zealand, we're looking to grow the business globally. We've established a presence in North America and will be targeting the US market next with some world-first innovations," adds Jerome.

