Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stocks turn lower on uncertainty over stimulus, pandemic

In Japan, the government reported that wages fell in April as the country widened precautions to fight the coronavirus pandemic, causing some businesses to close or limit their operations.Lower incomes make consumers even less likely to spend, compounding difficulties in boosting demand at a time when the economy is in recession.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 09-06-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 17:45 IST
Stocks turn lower on uncertainty over stimulus, pandemic

World stock markets dropped on Tuesday as investors appeared to become more cautious about a recent rally that has pushed U.S. shares to near record highs. Benchmarks fell in Paris, London and Tokyo on Tuesday and U.S. futures also declined. Analysts say the recent rally may be overdone given uncertainties over the pandemic and economic recoveries.

Traders are awaiting a meeting of the US central bank this week that might signal future policy. And economic data in Europe has been predictably bad, with Germany reporting its exports fell by a quarter in April. The figures followed data showing big drops in factory orders and industrial production in Europe's biggest economy, underlining expectations of a sharp economic contraction in the second quarter.

The market was closed on Monday for a public holiday. In Japan, the government reported that wages fell in April as the country widened precautions to fight the coronavirus pandemic, causing some businesses to close or limit their operations.

Lower incomes make consumers even less likely to spend, compounding difficulties in boosting demand at a time when the economy is in recession. A failure to get companies to raise real wages has hindered efforts to return the economy to solid, sustainable growth. Overnight, the Nasdaq composite, which is more heavily weighted to the big technology stocks that held up the best earlier this year, gained 1.1%, to 9,924.74. Investors were also cheered by the U.S. government report last week that said that employers added 2.5 million jobs to their payrolls last month. Economists were expecting to see 8 million more lost.

But that good news may well reduce the likelihood of further stimulus, including extensions of unemployment benefits and more assistance for businesses and states. And with coronavirus infections still rising in the U.S. and many other countries, the outlook for the pandemic remains unclear.

“Across the developed world, we will soon know if our national leaders were geniuses, lucky, naive, greedy, short-sighted or just plain dumb. Economies all over the globe are reopening before COVID-19 has been controlled,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst of Asia-Pacific at Oanda. Benchmark U.S. crude oil lost 25 cents to $37.94 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell $1.36 to $38.19 a barrel on Monday. Brent crude oil shed 35 cents to $40.45 a barrel.(AP) AMS

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Seven Noida hospitals face actions for pregnant woman's death

The medical superintendent of the district hospital in Noida has been shunted out and action ordered against a nurse and a ward staffer for laxity that led to the death of a pregnant woman last week, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration sa...

Has China occupied Indian territory in Ladakh: Rahul asks Rajnath

A day after his everyone knows the reality of border situation jibe, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh whether China has occupied Indian territory in Ladakh. Once RM is done commenting on the han...

RS polls: Cong plan to sequester Guj MLAs in Raj postponed

The Congress in Gujarat on Tuesday postponed the plan to get all its MLAs to neighbouring Rajasthan amid resignations from its camp ahead of the June 19 Rajya Sabha polls for four seats, party leaders said. They claimed that some legislator...

SC seeks Maharashtra’s response on doctors’ plea against Maratha quota in PG Med, dental courses

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Maharashtra government on a plea of six MBBS doctors seeking a direction that the state law granting 12 per cent quota to Marathas be not made applicable for the admissions into the Po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020