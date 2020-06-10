Left Menu
Development News Edition

AI suspends executive pilot for alleged abusive behaviour

National carrier Air India has suspended one of its executive pilots for allegedly behaving in an abusive manner with a senior DGCA official over sanitisation issues during a simulator training session, a source said.He was told categorically that all ATOs (Approved Training Organisations) are required to adhere to the guidelines of DGCA," the source said, quoting the official's complaint.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-06-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 20:27 IST
AI suspends executive pilot for alleged abusive behaviour
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

National carrier Air India has suspended one of its executive pilots for allegedly behaving in an abusive manner with a senior DGCA official over sanitization issues during a simulator training session, a source said. The official involved in the incident here last week is also from Air India and on deputation at the DGCA.

According to the source, the DGCA official filed an official complaint with Air India. Following the complaint, the pilot has been suspended pending investigation, the source added. "After carrying out standardization checks of two pilots on B-777 simulator, the DGCA official was filing the report. At that time, the pilot entered the briefing room with a box of masks and a few bottles of sanitizers.

"He started arguing why such a requirement is there from DGCA to sanitize the simulators. He was told categorically that all ATOs (Approved Training Organisations) are required to adhere to the guidelines of DGCA," the source said, quoting the official's complaint. At this stage, the source said the pilot became abusive.

"He (pilot) was told to lower his tone of language and not be abusive and not shout. During this period, the official remains seated calmly. Then suddenly the pilot became further abusive and came to hit the official but was pulled back by the two pilots," the source said. A query sent to Air India chief spokesperson did not elicit a response, while another spokesperson said he was "not aware" of the matter.

According to the source, the pilot had in the past too acted in such a manner with outbursts of temper. "Such behavior of the pilot is not unacceptable. Moreover, using abusive language and shouting at a DGCA official while performing his duty is not tolerable," the source said.

As per the source, the official has sought strict action against the pilot "who needs a psychiatric help/ evaluation and appropriate instructions be issued that such incidents are not repeated."

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

28 CRPF personnel posted in Kashmir test COVID positive

As many as 28 Central Reserve Police Force CRPF personnel posted in Kashmir tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, officials said. They said the personnel were found infected during a contact-tracing exercise after the death of a 44-yea...

Maha: 50-bed COVID-19 facility for cops set up in Navi Mumbai

Maharashtra Health Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday inaugurated a 50-bed COVID-19 care centre for police personnel at the Navi Mumbai police headquarters in Kalamboli. Speaking to reporters, the minister condoled the deaths of 35 police ...

ShopClues to add 'Made in India' badge to showcase locally made products

E-commerce platform ShopClues is adding Made in India badges on products that have been produced in the country as part of its Vocal for Local efforts. The online marketplace has also launched Atmanirbhar section on its platform that will i...

TEXT-Full text of Philonise Floyd's statement to U.S. Congress

Here is the text of the prepared testimony to a U.S. congressional hearing on Wednesday of Philonise Floyd, whose brother George Floyds death under the knee of a white police officer roused worldwide protests against racial injustice Chairm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020