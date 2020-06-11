Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Unilever's bid to end Anglo-Dutch dual-headed structure

The head of the Dutch association for shareholders, Paul Koster, said the Netherlands risked being more exposed if Britain and its former EU partners failed to agree a trade deal."Many questions are still open regarding Brexit.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 17:44 IST
FACTBOX-Unilever's bid to end Anglo-Dutch dual-headed structure

Anglo-Dutch Unilever plans to become a single holding company based in Britain, unwinding a dual-headed structure which has been in place for 90 years. Following are details of the consumer goods company's plan, its rationale and reaction:

WHAT IS UNILEVER DOING? Unilever has been owned through two separately listed companies, a Dutch NV and a UK PLC, since it was set up in 1930 through the merger of Dutch margarine firm Unie and British soap maker Lever Brothers.

Unification would be achieved through a cross-border merger, with shareholders of Dutch Unilever NV getting one share in British Unilever Plc for each share held. DEJA VU?

Unilever had planned to move its base to Rotterdam in 2018 under previous management, but this was thwarted by a revolt by British investors concerned that they would be liable for Dutch taxes on their dividends and also over the impact of a possible eviction from the FTSE 100 index of leading British shares. Under the new plan, Unilever shares will retain a listing in Amsterdam as well as London and New York and the company expects to remain part of the AEX index of Dutch shares, meaning large Dutch institutions are likely to remain as investors.

WHAT IS THE IMPACT? Unilever, whose brands include Ben & Jerry's ice cream, Lipton tea, Domestos bleach and Dove soap, says that the change will make the business easier to run and more agile when it comes to pursuing M&A or spinning off activities.

The original review that led to the plan rejected two years ago was spurred by an abortive $143 billion takeover approach by Kraft Heinz in February 2017. The company is at pains to stress that there will be no changes for its 6,000 staff in Britain and around 2,500 workers in the Netherlands.

WHAT IS THE REACTION? Britain, which left the European Union earlier this year, welcomed the move as a "vote of confidence", while the Dutch government expressed "regret".

The Dutch government will miss out on revenue from a 15% tax that it had previously withheld on Unilever NV dividends -- a sum of more than 300 million euros ($340 million) in 2019 -- but it is not clear how much of that it retains on a net basis. The head of the Dutch association for shareholders, Paul Koster, said the Netherlands risked being more exposed if Britain and its former EU partners failed to agree a trade deal.

"Many questions are still open regarding Brexit. What will happen with production locations? What influence will politics have?" Koster said. ($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Editing by Keith Weir and Alexander Smith)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

'Finally' say activists as Swiss same-sex marriage bill advances

Switzerlands lower house of parliament approved draft legislation on Thursday to let same-sex couples marry in a country that has lagged other parts of western Europe in gay rights.Despite opposition from conservatives, legislators also vot...

Telangana requisitions 60 COVID-19 isolation coaches from railways, Delhi asks for 10

New Delhi, Jun 11 PTI After languishing for almost two months, the Railways isolation coaches have finally found takers -- Telangana which has requisitioned 60 of these coaches and Delhi which has asked for 10 such coachesThe coaches can be...

"Finally" say activists as Swiss same-sex marriage bill advances

Switzerlands lower house of parliament approved draft legislation on Thursday to let same-sex couples marry in a country that has lagged other parts of western Europe in gay rights.Despite opposition from conservatives, legislators also vot...

India Post-CR service delivers ventilators 800 km away

India Post Railway Parcel Service IPRPS, a joint venture of the Central Railway and India Post in Maharashtra, has delivered two ventilators to a hospital in Thane from Nagpur within 24 hours, officials said on Thursday. The service, availa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020