Left Menu
Development News Edition

ITFC approves US$15m Murabaha Financing Facility to support SMEs in Bangladesh

City Bank is the latest partner institution to work with ITFC as it expands its financing outreach to the private sector through local banks in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 11-06-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 17:46 IST
ITFC approves US$15m Murabaha Financing Facility to support SMEs in Bangladesh
City Bank Additional Managing Director, Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, discussed how the Murabaha financing facility will enable the Bank to provide better value to its importing clients through extensive links and support of ITFC and IsDB. Image Credit: Twitter(@ITFCCORP)

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (ITFC-idb.org), the member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, has approved a US$15 million Murabaha Financing Facility in favour of City Bank Limited in Bangladesh to support the Bank's private sector businesses, particularly SMEs importing raw materials from the international markets.

City Bank is the latest partner institution to work with ITFC as it expands its financing outreach to the private sector through local banks in Bangladesh. The financing comes at a critical time as SMEs in Bangladesh and other OIC member countries face the social and economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which has disrupted global trade and strained financial resources.

City Bank Additional Managing Director, Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, discussed how the Murabaha financing facility will enable the Bank to provide better value to its importing clients through extensive links and support of ITFC and IsDB. "We are committed to providing our clients with the best possible service. We take a very keen interest in the private sector, which is a major driver in the economy of Bangladesh, and we look forward to seeing the new partnership make a lasting contribution to private sector development and socio-economic growth in Bangladesh," he added.

Commenting on the Murabaha Financing Facility, Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, the ITFC CEO, said: "We are proud to partner with City Bank Bangladesh in supporting SME growth and the import of raw materials in Bangladesh. A central tenet of the ITFC strategy is to provide financing to local partner financial institutions like City Bank to facilitate SME access to financing that is key for the country's economic growth and their ability to participate in global value chains. As such, it is contributing to the development of intra-OIC trade flows and ultimately leading to socio-economic development in our member countries."

The financing and grants being rolled out by ITFC, as part of the IsDB Group COVID-19 Response Package, are supporting preparedness for the pandemic through the provision of medical supplies, staple foods and fertilizer for agricultural production to OIC countries including Bangladesh, Egypt, Kyrgyzstan, the Maldives and Senegal.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

'Finally' say activists as Swiss same-sex marriage bill advances

Switzerlands lower house of parliament approved draft legislation on Thursday to let same-sex couples marry in a country that has lagged other parts of western Europe in gay rights.Despite opposition from conservatives, legislators also vot...

Telangana requisitions 60 COVID-19 isolation coaches from railways, Delhi asks for 10

New Delhi, Jun 11 PTI After languishing for almost two months, the Railways isolation coaches have finally found takers -- Telangana which has requisitioned 60 of these coaches and Delhi which has asked for 10 such coachesThe coaches can be...

"Finally" say activists as Swiss same-sex marriage bill advances

Switzerlands lower house of parliament approved draft legislation on Thursday to let same-sex couples marry in a country that has lagged other parts of western Europe in gay rights.Despite opposition from conservatives, legislators also vot...

India Post-CR service delivers ventilators 800 km away

India Post Railway Parcel Service IPRPS, a joint venture of the Central Railway and India Post in Maharashtra, has delivered two ventilators to a hospital in Thane from Nagpur within 24 hours, officials said on Thursday. The service, availa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020