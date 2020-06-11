Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vodafone Idea tumbles 13 pc, Bharti Airtel falls nearly 3 pc

Shares of Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel fell on Thursday, with the former tumbling 13 per cent, on a day when the Supreme Court asked private telecom operators to furnish undertakings and file affidavits giving a road map for clearing the adjusted gross revenue (AGR)-related dues.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 18:42 IST
Vodafone Idea tumbles 13 pc, Bharti Airtel falls nearly 3 pc

Shares of Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel fell on Thursday, with the former tumbling 13 per cent, on a day when the Supreme Court asked private telecom operators to furnish undertakings and file affidavits giving a road map for clearing the adjusted gross revenue (AGR)-related dues. The Supreme Court asked private telecom operators to furnish undertakings and file affidavits giving a road map for clearing the AGR-related dues, as Vodafone Idea said it does not have enough money to even pay salaries to its employees.

Vodafone Idea Ltd's shares tumbled 13.22 per cent to close at Rs 9.39 on the BSE. During the day, it dropped 14.97 per cent to Rs 9.20. Bharti Airtel also fell 2.76 per cent to close at Rs 551.60. During the day, it declined 3.61 per cent to Rs 546.75.

Bharti Airtel told the top court that it has paid 70 per cent dues as per its own calculations and the rest would be cleared after consulting the government. "On the domestic front, telecom's AGR case in the Supreme Court remained the highlight of the day. The next hearing will be held on June 18. Till then, the apex court has directed the telcos to file a reply on the road map of payment and time needed to pay the remaining dues," said Siddhartha Khemka, head (retail research) of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

UST Global offers digital solutions in preparing companies to work in new normal

Digital transformation solutions company, UST Global announced on Thursday a new service offering, Return to Work Digital Solutions for Enterprises. The offering transfers best practices from healthcare and essential businesses to provide o...

Russia, NATO conduct parallel wargames over Baltic Sea

Russian combat jets have flown training missions over the Baltic Sea in parallel with NATOs drills in the region, the military said Thursday. Russias Baltic Fleet said in a statement that a dozen of its Su-24, Su-27 and Su-30 aircraft pract...

Buyers waiting for price correction, discounts to buy homes

At a time when developers are criticising the advice to reduce property prices to clear their inventories, buyers are waiting for further price correction and discounts to buy their dream homes, two surveys revealed. According to two indepe...

Bank unions demand regular sanitisation of branches, daily allowance during coronavirus pandemic

Worried over death of bank employees due to coronavirus, the United Forum of Bank Unions UFBU has demanding regular sanitization of branches, Rs 1,000 daily allowance, and Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for bank staff as provided to healthcare ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020