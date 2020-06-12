Govt rebuts Generali survey, says online survey of 599 people not representative of entire country

The government has strongly rebutted a survey by insurance firm Generali on the economic condition in India, saying an online survey of mere 599 people is in no way representative of the entire country. The survey, which claimed that 80 per cent of working Indians experienced income loss, "was done between March 27 and 31, and lockdown conditions of nearly three months back are very different from those under unlock 1.0," the government said in a statement.

Generali had released the survey on Wednesday. "It is an online survey with a sample set of only 599. A sample of only 599 people surveyed online is no way representative of the entire country," the government said.

"An insurance company has an intrinsic interest in highlighting risk and economic pain in order to spur insurance sales," the statement added. It went on to state that there is a potential conflict of interest in such surveys.