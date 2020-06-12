Left Menu
Development News Edition

EIB publishes new report on banking group activities in CESEE

The new edition includes a special analysis on banking group expectations before and after the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

EIB | Luxembourg | Updated: 12-06-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 15:52 IST
EIB publishes new report on banking group activities in CESEE
According to the new survey, the banking sector in Central, Eastern and Southeastern Europe are likely to face one of its worst years since the global financial crisis in 2007-2008 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Image Credit: Twitter(@EIB)

A new EIB report published today, the CESEE Bank Lending Survey, provides insights into banking group activities and business expectations in Central, Eastern and Southeastern Europe (CESEE). The report analyses portfolios, demand and supply for financing and the development of non-performing loans. The new edition includes a special analysis on banking group expectations before and after the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the new survey, the banking sector in Central, Eastern and Southeastern Europe are likely to face one of its worst years since the global financial crisis in 2007-2008 due to the coronavirus pandemic. From a banking sector perspective, the region entered the crisis on a strong footing, with easing credit standards and robust demand for loans in the past six months. According to the new EIB survey, however, banking groups in the region are expecting the overall demand for financing to contract sharply, credit standards to tighten significantly and loan approval rates to decline. With decreasing loan application quality, non-performing loans are expected to increase for the first time since 2015.

Read the full report: https://www.eib.org/en/ publications/cesee-bls-2020-h1

"The coronavirus pandemic is an unprecedented crisis. But coordinated action and support at a European level has and will be unprecedented as well," said EIB Vice-President Lilyana Pavlova. "In light of the grim expectations by the banking sector in the region and an increased likelihood of declining financing opportunities, we are particularly glad to have approved the pan-European Guarantee Fund. It is a timely and targeted response to alleviate the hardship endured, especially by entrepreneurs and smaller companies. We will work closely with national institutions to make sure that businesses in need can quickly access the support provided by the EIB."

"The COVID-19 shock has changed the expectations of banking groups in the CESEE region significantly. Higher uncertainty will persist over the coming months. For the banking sector to return to pre-crisis activity levels and to ensure financing for smaller companies and corporates, providing support through instruments like the European Guarantee Fund and others will be essential. They can support a faster and forceful rebound," said EIB Chief Economist Debora Revoltella.

The CESEE Bank Lending Survey is part of regular reporting from the EIB, IMF, EBRD and World Bank for the European bank coordination "Vienna Initiative", a framework for safeguarding the financial stability of emerging Europe. The survey for the new edition of the report was conducted as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded. Previous editions are accessible here.

Demand for loans

Banking groups operating in the CESEE region reported a continued increase in demand for loans in the last six months. However, demand in the coming months is expected to drop sharply. Before the pandemic, banking groups were expecting a further increase. The contraction in demand is expected to come from households rather than from corporates or SMEs. This suggests a sustained need for finance from the latter two, to meet liquidity and short-term needs.

Supply conditions for financing

In the months before the pandemic, banks in the CESEE region were mildly easing credit standards. Expectations are now that standards will sharply tighten across the client spectrum. Many factors that positively supported an easing of standards are expected to turn negative. In addition to the local and international economic environment, non-performing loans, the quality of loan applications and local capital conditions are expected to exert significant negative pressure.

Non-performing loans

Credit quality has continued to improve over the last six months. The positive trend is expected to invert dramatically. The vast majority of banks (64%) in the region anticipate that the number of non-performing loans will increase.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

UK set to U-turn on EU border checks as virus slams economy

The British government is watering down plans for full border checks on goods coming from the European Union to relieve pressure on businesses hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, UK media reported Friday. The UK left the now-27-nation blo...

Clear indication Singapore wants to diversify supply chains, need better connectivity: Indian envoy

India and Singapore will have to improve connectivity in a post-corona world to boost bilateral trade ties, the Indian envoy to the Southeast Asian nation said Friday, asserting there is a clear indication to us that they want to diversify ...

SPECIAL REPORT-Vast amounts of Venezuelan oil are hidden en route to China, bypassing U.S. sanctions - data, documents

Last year, China replaced the United States as the No. 1 importer of oil from Venezuela, yet another front in the heated rivalry between Washington and Beijing. The United States had imposed sanctions on Venezuelas state-owned oil company a...

ANALYSIS-U.S. insurers use lofty estimates to beat back coronavirus claims

U.S. property and casualty insurers have cast the coronavirus pandemic as an unprecedented event whose massive cost to small businesses they are neither able nor required to cover. The industry has warned it could cost them 255 billion to 4...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020