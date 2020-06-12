Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK stocks end higher but log worst week in three months

The benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.5% and the domestically focused mid-cap index climbed 0.6%. A tight lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 shrunk Britain's economy by 20.4% in April from March and 24.5% from a year ago, data showed.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 22:01 IST
UK stocks end higher but log worst week in three months

UK stocks snapped a four-day losing streak on Friday as battered cyclical shares rose, but overall gains were slim as sentiment was subdued after the country reported a record economic contraction in April. For the week as a whole, benchmark indexes marked their worst weekly drop in about three months, following heavy losses in recent days as the impact of the coronavirus hit equity markets.

Cyclical stocks including banks, insurers and oil & gas, bounced back on Friday after being at the centre of a heavy sell-off in the previous session. The benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.5% and the domestically focused mid-cap index climbed 0.6%.

A tight lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 shrunk Britain's economy by 20.4% in April from March and 24.5% from a year ago, data showed. Both the readings were below the already weak forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists. "Investors are not stupid, they know April was arguably the height of the lockdown. The unprecedented nature of the fall in economic activity just mirrored the unprecedented act of effectively shutting down a modern economy," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

The FTSE 100 fell 5.8% on the week, while the FTSE mid-250 index dropped 6.4% on renewed concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic after the United States said growth in new cases accelerated recently. "Rightly the focus is on the shape and timing of any recovery and simmering concerns about a second wave in the pandemic are far more relevant than just how terrible backward-facing data will look," Mould said.

Focus will now move to the Bank of England, which is expected to announce a fresh increase of at least 100 billion pounds ($126 billion) in its bond-buying firepower next week. Among share outperforming on Friday, Games Workshop Group jumped 8.7% after the fantasy miniatures maker raised its full-year sales forecast.

Technology company IQE, which makes semiconductor wafers for chips used in Apple products, surged 23% after forecasting a 27% jump in half-yearly revenue and said it expects to return to profitability.

TRENDING

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan showcases investment opportunities to French firms

The Rajasthan government on Friday highlighted investment opportunities in the state to French companies through a webinar. Senior officials held discussions with company representatives and the French Embassy in India on investment...

FunPlus Phoenix, LNG sweep in LPL Summer Split

FunPlus Phoenix and LNG Esports moved up in the standings Friday with sweeps in the League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in Shanghai. MVP performances from Qing-Song Crisp Liu and Dong-ha Khan Kim led FunPlus Phoenix 1-1 over Bilibili ...

Three new COVID-19 cases in ITBP, active tally at 24

Three new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the force to 24, officials said on Friday. As per the ITBPs bulletin, three fresh COVID-1...

France launches Sahel coalition to fight rising jihadi violence in Africa

France launched a coalition of West African and European allies on Friday to fight jihadi militants in the Sahel region, hoping more political cooperation and special forces would boost a military effort that has so far failed to stifle vio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020