Left Menu
Development News Edition

Next leg of RIL debt-reduction to be driven by strong cashflow from energy business: Report

The next leg of growth and surprises should be from volume and margin recovery in energy and retail," according to the Morgan Stanley report. Over the past two months, billionaire Mukesh Ambani's oil-to-telecom conglomerate has announced the sale of about USD 14 billion of assets, completed a USD 7 billion rights issue, and slowed the run rate of new investment by a quarter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 12:09 IST
Next leg of RIL debt-reduction to be driven by strong cashflow from energy business: Report

After announcing asset sale worth USD 14 billion and completing USD 7 billion rights issue in the past two months, Reliance Industries Ltd's next leg of debt reduction surprise will be driven by its energy business as cash flows is likely to exceed expectations, a report said on Tuesday. "Deleveraging has played out faster than expected, fuelling rerating. The next leg of growth and surprises should be from volume and margin recovery in energy and retail," according to the Morgan Stanley report.

Over the past two months, billionaire Mukesh Ambani's oil-to-telecom conglomerate has announced the sale of about USD 14 billion of assets, completed a USD 7 billion rights issue, and slowed the run rate of new investment by a quarter. "We expect this to cut net debt (of Rs 1.6 lakh crore) in half by end-FY21, and once the remaining asset monetisation comes to fruition, net debt could be near zero," it said. The next leg of debt reduction surprise will be driven by energy, as cashflows outperform street expectations, it added.

RIL has started to hive off its oil-to-chemicals entity which comprises of its twin oil refineries at Jamnagar in Gujarat as well as petrochemical units. "The pace of deleveraging has surprised, but the re-rating is similar to that seen in past deleveraging cycles (2002, 2007)," it said.

Morgan Stanley said fuel demand in India, and globally, is picking up more quickly and petrochemical demand has been more resilient than expected. RIL's refinery run rates had remained high in the last quarter as it shifted volumes to export markets. The rise in domestic sales should normalise margins in coming quarters apart from improving utilisation rates.

The brokerage saw a significantly better cycle in petrochemicals emerging after COVID-19 and faster recovery in refining product demand. "Hence, we estimate USD 2-2.5 billion in free cash flow (FCF) in FY21 despite the current challenges in retail demand and lower oil prices." With its partnership with Microsoft, its memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Facebook, and its offline retail infrastructure, RIL is looking to capitalise on the untapped market of small and medium scale enterprises, which may look at digitising after COVID-19. "This will not only raise revenues for digital, but also support retail business gain share of the consumer wallet," it said.

The company’s stock is pricing in debt reduction on the digital side, but not the recovery in demand after COVID-19 in consumer retail domestically and refined products globally, it added. Morgan Stanley saw multiple triggers of volume normalisation and margin increases across RIL's business supporting EBITDA growth after COVID-19. "Deleveraging of the balance sheet should also support multiples and boost earnings compound annual growth rate to 23 per cent for FY20-FY23 - a third of it driven by the energy business, a third by reducing debt, and a third by telecom and retail." It saw multiple triggers – asset sales (telecom infrastructure, fuel retail), pickup in energy cashflow, increased traction in omni-channel retail and rise in telecom per user revenues.

"We see potential debt reduction of USD 22 billion in the next nine months given completion of sale of a 50 per cent stake in retail fuel stations to BP, completion of stake sale in Jio Platforms and tower InViT stake sale and positive free cash flow (FCF) generation from steady energy utilisation and slowing investments," it said. The on-track sale of a stake in the oil-to-chemicals business to Saudi Aramco and remaining rights issue proceeds should also further reduce liabilities.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Deepti Naval opens up about fighting depression, suicidal thoughts

In the wake of Sushant Singh Rajputs death, veteran actor Deepti Naval has opened up about her struggle with depression and suicidal thoughts in the early 90sNawal shared a poem that she wrote during her struggle with depression on her Face...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Global cases of the novel coronavirus reached over 8 million on Monday, as infections surged in Latin America, while the United States and China grappled with fresh outbreaks.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS More than 8.04 million people have been rep...

Delhi's local health minister in hospital as infections surge in India

The health minister in Delhis state government checked into the hospital with high fever and was being tested for coronavirus on Tuesday as India reported more than 10,500 new infections that are threatening to overwhelm hospitals.India has...

Black smoke billowing from cruise ship docked near Tokyo

Black smoke was billowing Tuesday from a cruise ship docked at a port near Tokyo as dozens of firefighters and coast guard members battled to control it. The cause of the smoke was not immediately known, and the coast guard reported no inj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020