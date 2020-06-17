$30.3million boost to Strength in a Work programme to increase jobs

Employment Minister Willie Jackson welcomes a boost of over $30.3 million to the Mana in Mahi – Strength in a Work programme, increasing support and job opportunities for those most at risk in the labour market as the economy recovers from the impact of COVID 19.

"Some people, including some of our at-risk rangatahi, struggle to get a solid foothold in the job market, and this is going to be especially tough for them as employers look to cut costs to deal with the impact of COVID-19," Willie Jackson said.

With extra funding in Budget 2020, Mana in Mahi expands to include;

Increasing the length of the programme from 12 months up to 24 months

Increasing the wage subsidy rate to up to $16,000 for the first year and up to $8,000 for the second year

Supporting employers to pay for industry training course fees

Paying for extra education support, such as literacy and numeracy training.

"The changes will also help better support a wider range of people, including workers of all ages who may have to retrain due to the economic impacts of COVID-19, including Māori, Pacific peoples and disabled people.

"Mana in Mahi will support people to get relevant recognised trades qualifications, supporting them into lasting employment and giving them valuable sought after skills and qualifications for life." Willie Jackson said.

The Ministry for Social Development is responsible for administering the Mana in Mahi scheme. Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said enhancing these programmes leads on from the success of the first two phases of Mana in Mahi which has so far seen more than 750 young people take part in the programme.

"Working in partnership with employers to understand industry needs, and support young people to realise their potential, will be key to New Zealand's recovery phase."

Mana in Mahi is part of the Government's wider Apprenticeship Support Programme designed to keep first and second-year apprentices connected to work, connected to training and connected to their communities while New Zealand recovers from the impact of COVID-19.

