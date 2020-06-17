Left Menu
Development News Edition

Down Under sets aside historic acrimony in UK trade talks

"But, I think the high commissioner is correct, our policy in the here-and-now is to strengthen our resilience and our economy through diversification." Sticking points in any free-trade deals are likely to revolve around agricultural goods and rules on digital trade, among other issues.

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 17-06-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 11:46 IST
Down Under sets aside historic acrimony in UK trade talks

Both Australia and New Zealand announced Wednesday they are starting free-trade talks with the United Kingdom, as each country seeks to rekindle a trading relationship that was severely tested nearly 50 years ago. The UK wants to quickly sign multiple trade deals with individual countries after leaving the European Union in January. But some people Down Under still feel a deep sense of betrayal at the way the UK suddenly cut back its trade with them when it first joined the European market in 1973.

"There is no doubt Australia was a casualty from the UK's entry into the European Economic Community," Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham told reporters. "In 1973, the UK was Australia's third-largest two-way goods partner. Now it is our 12th. UK consumers turned away from Australian produce when high tariffs and low quotas were imposed." Likewise, before 1973, New Zealand was often described as "Britain's Farm" because so many of its meat, wool and dairy products were sold to British consumers. Historians have argued the UK's pullback ultimately benefited Australia and New Zealand by forcing them to broaden their horizons and find new buyers for their goods in the Middle East, North America and Asia.

Laura Clarke, the British High Commissioner to New Zealand, said New Zealand had actually started to diversity its export markets prior to 1973. "When you look at it now from a current globalized point of view, would it still be sensible to have your main trading partner on the opposite side of the world?" she said. "I think that everyone agrees that diversification in trade is really, really important. My hope is that we can build on what's gone on in the past and actually build something greater going forward." New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she, too, was looking to the future.

"No-one can rewrite our history and the sentiment that was felt. It's not for us to change how people felt about that at the time," she said. "But, I think the high commissioner is correct, our policy in the here-and-now is to strengthen our resilience and our economy through diversification." Sticking points in any free-trade deals are likely to revolve around agricultural goods and rules on digital trade, among other issues. Australia is set to begin formal talks with the UK later this month while New Zealand will being its discussions, which will take place virtually because of the coronavirus, on July 13.

Nobody is putting a timeline on when the deals might be completed, although they will likely be finalised only after the UK has negotiated its own trade deal with Europe..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Chinese military conducts drills in mountainous region amid border tensions with India

China has recently conducted joint exercises keeping in mind the high-elevation mountainous region, The Peoples Liberation Army PLA Tibet Military Command said on Tuesday. This revelation come after a violent clash broke in the Galwan Valle...

Rugby-English players' union says new contract situation a 'circus'

English rugby clubs are scrambling to amend contracts before a Thursday deadline in order to exploit a provision in new salary cap rules, with some players being told they have a day to sign a new deal, the chief executive of the players un...

Months into virus, biggest one-day case spike worries

Months into Irans fight against the coronavirus, doctors, and nurses at Tehrans Shohadaye Tajrish Hospital still don a mask, a disposable hazmat suit, and a double layer of latex gloves every day to attempt to contain a pandemic that shows ...

My heart goes out to families of fallen soldiers; nation stands shoulder to shoulder with them: Rajnath Singh on Galwan Valley clash.

My heart goes out to families of fallen soldiers nation stands shoulder to shoulder with them Rajnath Singh on Galwan Valley clash....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020