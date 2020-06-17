European shares rise as hopes of recovery remain strong
Still, the advance was small as Beijing cancelled scores of domestic flights on Wednesday, ramping up attempts to contain a coronavirus outbreak that has triggered fears of renewed wider contagion. Healthcare stocks remained in focus for investors, boosting the STOXX 600 by the most, while the European travel & leisure sub-index fell in early trading.Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2020 12:51 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 12:51 IST
European shares opened higher on Wednesday, with hopes of a swift rebound from a coronavirus-led economic slump gaining traction even as curbs on movement in Beijing were put in place to contain a potential second wave of COVID-19 cases.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4%, after logging its best day in nearly one month in the previous session on the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to start buying corporate bonds and a report the Trump administration was preparing a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure proposal. Still, the advance was small as Beijing cancelled scores of domestic flights on Wednesday, ramping up attempts to contain a coronavirus outbreak that has triggered fears of renewed wider contagion.
Healthcare stocks remained in focus for investors, boosting the STOXX 600 by the most, while the European travel & leisure sub-index fell in early trading. Among stocks, Lufthansa rose 4.1% after German investor Heinz Hermann Thiele raised his stake in the company to more than 15% from 10%, he told newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview.
