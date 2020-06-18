Left Menu
Development News Edition

Last A380 convoy in French village spells end of an aviation era

Faced with weak sales of the four-engined behemoth, beaten on efficiency by smaller jets like the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787, Airbus announced the early halt last year. "It has made the region live, together with all the villages round here and the people who built it.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2020 07:38 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 07:38 IST
Last A380 convoy in French village spells end of an aviation era

The last convoy of outsize parts for the world's largest airliner crawled towards an assembly plant in southwest France late Wednesday, applauded by residents and production workers as Europe's Airbus prepares to build the last A380 superjumbo.

Trucks carrying three fuselage sections squeezed through the rural village of Levignac on their way to Toulouse, where the final superjumbo will be assembled before the model ends production in 2021, just 14 years after entering service. Faced with weak sales of the four-engined behemoth, beaten on efficiency by smaller jets like the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787, Airbus announced the early halt last year.

"It has made the region live, together with all the villages round here and the people who built it. It's magnificent," said Christiane Inard, who has watched almost 300 convoys creep past her living room since the first in 2004. Airbus still has record orders for smaller jets, but the A380 is winding down just as Europe's aerospace capital faces wider job pressures due to the coronavirus crisis.

"It hurts my stomach seeing something stop just like that; it's difficult for employment, for the young people," Inard said. One truck bore the sign "Goodbye Saint-Nazaire," the name of the French plant where some sections are pre-assembled.

"It was hard," said Peggy Jounier, 41, who placed the red nose on the last front section in Saint-Nazaire. Airbus had bet billions on its vision of 555-seater jets. And without the A380, executives argued, Airbus would not have been able to knit a consortium of France, Germany, Britain and Spain into one European entity.

A380 industrial problems forced Airbus to learn tough lessons, which helped the company built the A350 broadly on time, with few hitches. "This is an aircraft that brought all four European partners together and was an accelerator of Airbus," said programmes head Philippe Mhun. "We are all convinced that Airbus would not be what it is today without the A380."

TRENDING

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

Health News Roundup: Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients; Honduran president says he is infected with coronavirus and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

World Bank announces US$25m grant to help Yemen control locust outbreak

The World Bank announced today US25 million in new funding from the International Development Association IDA, the World Banks arm for the poorest countries, to help Yemen control the ongoing locust outbreak affecting the country and streng...

China's top securities regulator says priority is helping market confidence recover

Chinas top securities regulator said on Thursday that the country would continue to comphrensively deepen capital market reform, and that the top priority is to help market confidence recover amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Yi Huiman, chairman ...

Officer charged with murder for shooting Rayshard Brooks

Prosecutors brought murder charges against the white Atlanta police officer who shot Rayshard Brooks in the back, saying that Brooks was not a deadly threat and that the officer kicked the wounded black man and offered no medical treatment ...

Pompeo meets China's top diplomat in Hawaii

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Chinas top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, in Hawaii on Wednesday, the State Department said, amid a deep deterioration of relations between strategic rivals that are the worlds two top economies. The countrie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020