Coworking firm Kocreat partners Bhutani group to set up 800-desks new centre in Noida

Coworking startup Kocreat has partnered with realty firm Bhutani group to set up in Noida a new centre having 800 desks spread over 52,000 sq ft of office space. Kocreat is a joint venture between property brokerage firm Investors Clinic and coworking operator Kocreate. The JV was formed in April where both the partners will have an equal stake. The new centre will be opened in a commercial project Bhutani Alphathum at Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Bhutani group and Kocreat will be sharing the revenue earned from this coworking centre. Honeyy Katiyal, founder Investors Clinic, said the centre will be operational by September. Nitin Gupta, co-founder, Kocreat, said, "The office spaces provided will be Covid compliant as safety comes first for every individual." In April, the JV firm had announced plans to open 5,000 desks in the national capital region. Investors Clinic will bring in the spaces through exclusive tie-ups with builders while Kocreate will manage the co-working centres.

Co-working segment has grown rapidly in India in the last few years, but it is currently facing a huge liquidity challenge because of lockdown to control the COVID-19 pandemic. However, those co-working operators who have large corporate firms as clients are facing less cash flow problems.