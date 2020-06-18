Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coal India has devised a transformative plan to engage mine developer-cum-operators in its mines as it looks to increase its output and reduce dependency on import of dry fuel in the ensuing years, the PSU said. Among the 15 identified mines, 12 blocks are open cast and three underground, Coal India (CIL) said in as statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 16:42 IST
CIL identifies 15 new mining proj to operate through MDO mode

Coal India has identified 15 mining projects that would be operated through mining operators cum developers under its new strategy to expand production, the state-run miner said on Thursday. Coal India has devised a transformative plan to engage mine developer-cum-operators in its mines as it looks to increase its output and reduce dependency on import of dry fuel in the ensuing years, the PSU said.

Among the 15 identified mines, 12 blocks are open cast and three underground, Coal India (CIL) said in as statement. Combined, the mines have a total targeted capacity of around 168 million tonnes per year. While the open cast projects have a targeted capacity of 162 million tonnes per year, underground projects add up to the rest close to six million tonnes per year.

The contract period would be for 25 years or life of mine whichever is less. CIL will engage MDOs of international repute, having modern technology through open global tenders, who will excavate, extract and deliver coal to the coal companies of CIL as per the approved mining plan, it said.

The PSU's board recently approved the standard bid document and the request for bids for the engagement of mine developer cum operators (MDOs). CIL is laying out plans to complete the formalities by 2021-22 so that all projects become operational and start yielding the output to contribute in one billion tonnes by 2023-24.

Upcoming identified projects of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL), South Eastern Coalfields (SECL) and Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) will form major segments for the MDO mode with targeted capacities of 65.5 million tonnes per year, 52.4 million tonnes per year and 45 million tonnes per year respectively. Eastern Coalfields Ltd and Northern Coalfields Ltd between them will have projects with targeted capacities of 3 million tonnes per year and 2 million tonnes per year respectively.

Notice Inviting Tender (NIT) for two projects, Siarmal OC of MCL and Kotre-Basantpur Pachmo of CCL together having a targeted capacity of 45 million tonnes per year has been floated in 2019-20. While NIT for five projects for a targeted capacity of 68 million tonnes per year will be floated in the ongoing fiscal, for the balance eight projects NIT will be floated in 2021-22.

Engagement of reputed MDOs would have multiple advantage of technology infusion, operational efficiency in the system apart from increased production. MDOs will facilitate R&R issues, land acquisitions, green clearances and coordination with State and Central Pollution Boards.

Since contracts to them are on long-term basis, allied infrastructure would also be developed, it said..

Videos

