Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Safe-havens dollar, yen supported by fears of new pandemic wave

The U.S. dollar and Japanese yen strengthened on Thursday as concerns about a rise in new coronavirus cases underpinned demand for safe-haven currencies.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 21:04 IST
FOREX-Safe-havens dollar, yen supported by fears of new pandemic wave

The U.S. dollar and Japanese yen strengthened on Thursday as concerns about a rise in new coronavirus cases underpinned demand for safe-haven currencies. An index tracking the dollar against a basket of currencies was up 0.20% in New York morning trade to 97.267. The dollar has strengthened in recent weeks as investors grappled with fears about the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on economic growth. The Japanese yen was last 0.32% stronger at 106.66 , the highest since June 12, and close to the one-month high of 106.58 it rose to last week.

High-quality assets gained as risk assets like U.S. assets fell. "If the stock market has one major vulnerability right now, it's the dreaded second wave of the virus, which threatens to shut down economies once more. It's all well and good central banks pumping the system full of cash, if the global economy grinds to a halt again, investors will get very nervous," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda.

More than 8.36 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 447,985​ have died, a Reuters tally found. A surge in new coronavirus infections in several U.S. states and the imposition of travel curbs in Beijing to stop a new outbreak there have served as a reminder of the risks of reopening economic activity before a vaccine has been developed.

Also driving the demand for safe-haven assets on Thursday was U.S. data showing that a recovery in the labor market has plateaued. The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell last week, but the pace of decline appears to have stalled amid a second wave of layoffs as companies battle weak demand and fractured supply chains, supporting views that the economy faces a long and difficult recovery from the COVID-19 recession.

The euro was last 0.16% weaker against the greenback, at $1.122. The common currency has lost nearly 1% of its value in less than a week as investors questioned whether the European Union would be able to pass an ambitious stimulus plan proposed by the European Commission, given that some countries are opposed to handing out aid as grants.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Galwan Valley clash: People in 2 Bengal villages wait patiently for their fallen heroes

Grief and anger marked the mood in the villages of two soldiers from West Bengal who were killed in a clash with Chinese troops in Ladakhs Galwan Valley, as the villagers waited for the mortal remains to arrive on Thursday. An Army spokespe...

Jobless barber dies after consuming poison

A 35-year-old barber who had allegedly consumed poison in a bid to end life a few days ago died at Sangli in western Maharashtra on Thursday, the police said. Navnath Salunkhe, resident of Irali village in Kavathe Mahankal tehsil, died at S...

France's top court rejects core of law targeting online hate speech

Frances top court rejected most of a draft law that would have compelled social media giants such as Facebook and Twitter to remove any hateful content within 24 hours, it said on Thursday.The ruling by the Constitutional Council, which sai...

Use of drones can reduce costs in nuclear technique to fight mosquitoes: IAEA

The use of drones can significantly increase effectiveness and reduce costs in the application of a nuclear technique to suppress disease-carrying mosquitoes, according to an International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA study. The finding marks ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020