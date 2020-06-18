Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500 muted as virus cases rise, jobless claims weigh

A resurgence in coronavirus infections has kept the S&P 500 and Dow indexes in a narrow range since last week, with the S&P 500 now 8% below its February all-time high after coming within 5% of that level last week. "The market has fully priced in a majority of the gains coming out of this recovery phase and it's not really going to go much higher until we get better data down the road," said Andrew Smith, chief investment strategist at Delos Capital Advisors, in Dallas, Texas.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 23:02 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500 muted as virus cases rise, jobless claims weigh

The S&P 500 was little changed on Thursday as coronavirus infections picked up again in parts of the United States and data showed an elevated level of weekly jobless claims, lending weight to predictions of a prolonged economic recovery. Several U.S. states including Texas, Florida and Oklahoma reported a surge in new infections. However, President Donald Trump said late on Wednesday the United States would not close businesses again.

The Labor Department's report showed weekly jobless claims declining for the eleventh straight week, but the pace of declines has slowed as tepid demand and fractured supply chains have sparked a second wave of layoffs. A resurgence in coronavirus infections has kept the S&P 500 and Dow indexes in a narrow range since last week, with the S&P 500 now 8% below its February all-time high after coming within 5% of that level last week.

"The market has fully priced in a majority of the gains coming out of this recovery phase and it's not really going to go much higher until we get better data down the road," said Andrew Smith, chief investment strategist at Delos Capital Advisors, in Dallas, Texas. At 1:09 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 64.75 points, or 0.25%, at 26,054.86 and the S&P 500 was down 1.35 points, or 0.04%, at 3,112.14. The Nasdaq Composite was up 16.91 points, or 0.17%, at 9,927.44.

Technology was the biggest boost to the benchmark index. Real estate and utilities posted the steepest percentage declines. Biogen Inc dropped 6.4% after a U.S. district court ruled in favor of generic drugmaker Mylan NV in a patent dispute over drugmaker's blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera. Mylan NV rose 2%.

Spotify Technology SA jumped 13.4% after signing a podcast deal with AT&T Inc's Warner Bros and DC entertainment featuring popular DC comics characters. Carnival Corp slipped 1.7% after reporting a quarterly net loss of $4.4 billion and warning of a loss for the rest of the year as the pandemic brought its cruise business to an effective standstill.

Kroger Co declined 5.5% as it stopped short of raising its annual forecasts, saying a coronavirus-driven surge in demand for essential goods was fading as American households reconsider what they have on their shelves. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.41-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.03-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded five new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 69 new highs and three new lows.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Wheels India cast aluminium plant to go on stream in Sep: MD

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Pelosi orders removal of Confederate portraits from Capitol

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she is ordering the removal from the Capitol of portraits honoring four previous House speakers who served in the Confederacy. In a letter to the House clerk, Pelosi directed the immediate removal of...

Iran's death toll from coronavirus outbreak approaches 10,000

Iran is approaching 10,000 deaths from the coronavirus outbreak in the country, according to official figures from the Ministry of Health. There have been nearly 200,000 people infected with the new coronavirus in the Islamic Republic and t...

ESPADA, Nemiga, Gambit.Y advance at Clutch Island

ESPADA, Nemiga Gaming and Gambit Youngsters advanced to Stage 3 at the 50,000 WePlay Clutch Island online event. In Thursdays double-elimination Stage 2, ESPADA opened with a 2-0 sweep of Gambit Youngsters, winning 16-14 on Mirage and 16-2 ...

India, China working to resolve Galwan standoff through diplomatic, military channels: Official

China and India are working through diplomatic and military channels to de-escalate the tensions as soon as possible and find a solution in a just manner following Mondays violent face-off between their armies in the Galwan Valley, a top Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020