Left Menu
Development News Edition

ING names veteran Steven van Rijswijk as CEO

"I'm looking forward to further build on our efforts to strengthen ING and enhance our position as one of Europe's leading digital banks," he said. "The heart of our strategy sits with the focus on our customers, and that doesn't change with a new CEO," Van Rijswijk said.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 19-06-2020 11:32 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 11:18 IST
ING names veteran Steven van Rijswijk as CEO
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

ING Groep NV, the largest Dutch bank, said on Friday Chief Risk Officer Steven van Rijswijk would replace Ralph Hamers as the chief executive officer from July 1. Hamers, credited with helping ING develop its successful online banking platform, in February announced he was leaving to become CEO of Swiss bank UBS Group AG later this year.

Van Rijswijk is a veteran of more than two decades at ING. In 2010, Van Rijswijk had been ING's head of corporate clients and became the head of client coverage at ING's wholesale banking arm in 2014. He joined the company's executive board as chief risk officer in 2017. ING Chairman Hans Wijers said Van Rijswijk had the "right combination of experience, leadership skills, and deep understanding of our business" to lead the bank.

In a statement published by ING, Van Rijswijk said he would not "radically" depart from Hamers' strategy, which focused on developing the bank's technology platform and digital products, particularly on its smartphone banking app. "I'm looking forward to further build on our efforts to strengthen ING and enhance our position as one of Europe's leading digital banks," he said.

"The heart of our strategy sits with the focus on our customers, and that doesn't change with a new CEO," Van Rijswijk said.

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

Toyota Finance NZ revs up efficiencies after implementing intelligent automation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-No champion declared following UAE Pro League cancellation

The UAE Pro League will not crown a champion for the 2019-20 season after the decision to cancel the campaign due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, it said on Thursday. Dubai-based Shabab Al Ahli were on top of the standings with 43 points...

One billion children experience violence every year as countries fail to protect them: UN report

Half of the worlds children -- one billion every year -- are affected by physical, sexual or psychological violence, suffering injuries and death because countries have failed to follow established strategies to protect them, the first repo...

India will intensify engagement at UN to move Security Council reform process ahead: Envoy

India will intensify its engagement at the United Nations to move the long-pending Security Council reform process forward as the UNSCs current structure no longer reflects the geopolitical realities of the 21st century, according to the co...

A-Pac banks rating actions highlight importance of sovereign support: Fitch

Asia Pacific emerging market EM banks whose ratings benefit from sovereign support could be affected if the economic impact of coronavirus deepens and governments policy responses fail to adequately mitigate risks to the economy, Fitch Rati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020