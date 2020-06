BBG (Building Blocks Group) Resumes its Operations Following the Guidelines Issued by the Government of Telangana

Hyderabad, Telangana, India (NewsVoir)Adhering to the guidelines by Telangana Government, Building Blocks Group (BBG), South India’s fastest growing plotted development developer (real estate) has resumed its operations in both Telangana & Andhra Pradesh on May 7, 2020. It started its operations with the strength of 33 per cent and continued the same till May 20 before allowing the full workforce. BBG has resumed its operations, ensuring the safety of its customers, associates & employees by strictly following the COVID-19 guidelines. The company has been making immense efforts to keep the environment healthy for everyone and hence sanitising all their city & site offices every four hours. It has also put the display of dos and don’ts for the safety including a ‘no mask, no entry’ rule for all. BBG has also taken up advocacy on a massive scale including several welfare measures across 100 villages as a part of BBG Foundation over the past 3 months. BBG has also, through its webinar campaign of Pragathipatham, reached out to the friends & families of over half a lakh business associates across 7 states (Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Orissa, Chhattisgarh & Tamilnadu) for both financial empowerment & advocacy in staying home and staying safe. BBG has announced its current year target (BBG Dream 2020) aligned to its purposiveness of BBG Mission 2030 & BBG Vision 2040. The proactive approach of the government of Telangana enabled continuity of plot registrations, project approvals & project developments thereby ensuring sustainable growth both for BBG & the plotted development sector even during the lockdown period. "This crisis has created & strengthened the need for owning a plot for constructing their dream home especially in the fast-developing neighbourhood of Hyderabad. Telangana for that matter is fast progressing with a stable Government, investor-friendly policies and encouraging trend. This is fetching the investors, and the future is very promising for the plotting development sector. Business momentum is gradually picking up and, with the core competence (USP) of ‘Sales through its associate network’, BBG is co-creating true wealth in the lives of all its customers, associates & employees," says Mr. Mallikarjun Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director of BBG. Image: Building Blocks Group Office PWRPWR