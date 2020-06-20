Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon, BigBasket get nod for liquor delivery in West Bengal

BevCo, the sole wholesaler of liquor in West Bengal, also invited two Kolkata-based companies -- Senrysa Technologies Pvt Ltd and Golden Goenka Commerce Pvt Ltd for the signing of agreements. Asked when BigBasket would start operations, its CEO Hari Menon told PTI, "I cannot confirm now how soon we will start, but yes it will be the first for the company." Amazon did not comment on the approval.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-06-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 17:54 IST
Amazon, BigBasket get nod for liquor delivery in West Bengal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

E-commerce giant Amazon and Alibaba-backed BigBasket have got approval to deliver liquor in West Bengal, according to a document. Online grocery platform BigBasket said this will be the company's first foray into the country's liquor delivery segment. The clearance also signals Amazon's entry into the space, likely for the first in India.

State-owned West Bengal State Beverages Corporation Ltd (BevCo) invited the two companies to sign the agreements for empanelment for home delivery after finding them eligible, as per a notice dated June 19. BevCo, the sole wholesaler of liquor in West Bengal, also invited two Kolkata-based companies Senrysa Technologies Pvt Ltd and Golden Goenka Commerce Pvt Ltd for the signing of agreements.

Asked when BigBasket would start operations, its CEO Hari Menon told PTI, "I cannot confirm now how soon we will start, but yes it will be the first for the company." Amazon did not comment on the approval. Food ordering platforms Zomato and Swiggy have already started delivering alcohol in West Bengal with Kolkata and Siliguri after getting the required approvals, followed by the signing of agreements.

Retailer Spencer's and HipBar have also joined the fray as the government allowed home delivery of alcohol to reduce footfall at stores amid the coronavirus outbreak. Another eight lesser-known companies, who expressed interest in alcohol delivery, have been asked by BevCo to demonstrate the capabilities of their platforms in executing online orders.

Jharkhand was the first state in the country to allow home delivery of liquor by online platforms.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC seeks response of Tihar jail on Pinjra Tod member’s plea for legal assistance with lawyers

The Delhi High Court has sought response of Tihar Jail on a plea by a woman member of Pinjra Tod group, who was arrested in a case related to the communal violence in North East Delhi, seeking daily access to her lawyer through video confer...

COVID-19 patients who don't require hospitalisation will go for institutional isolation: LG

Only those COVID positive patients who dont require hospitalisation on clinical assessment and dont have adequate facilities for home isolation will need to undergo institutional isolation, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal said on Saturday. Hi...

DC protesters pull down, burn statue of Confederate general

Protesters toppled the only statue of a Confederate general in the nations capital and set it on fire on Juneteenth, the day marking the end of slavery in the United States, amid continuing anti-racism demonstrations following the killing o...

Yoga may help reduce migraine pain, cut treatment cost: AIIMS study

Yoga can reduce not just the pain, but also the treatment cost of migraines, a new study has found. The study conducted by AIIMS was published in the online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, accor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020