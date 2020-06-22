Trump says he would only meet Venezuela's Maduro to discuss exit
In an interview published on Sunday, Trump said he would consider meeting Maduro and played down his earlier decision to recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's legitimate leader.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 20:12 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday walked back earlier comments that he would consider meeting Nicolas Maduro, saying he would only meet with Venezuela's president to discuss his departure as the country's leader.
"My Admin has always stood on the side of FREEDOM and LIBERTY and against the oppressive Maduro regime! I would only meet with Maduro to discuss one thing: a peaceful exit from power!" Trump tweeted. In an interview published on Sunday, Trump said he would consider meeting Maduro and played down his earlier decision to recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's legitimate leader.
