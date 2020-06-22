Satin Creditcare to raise up to Rs 120 cr via rights issue of shares

Microfinance lender Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (SCNL) on Monday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 120 crore through rights issue of shares

"The board of directors of the company, at its meeting held today (Monday), June 22, 2020, has considered and approved the fundraising by way of the rights issue of equity shares of Rs 10 each of the company, to eligible equity shareholders of the company...of an issue size of up to Rs 120 crore," SCNL said in a regulatory filing

SCNL's shares on Monday fell 3.76 per cent to Rs 93.30 apiece on the BSE.