Left Menu
Development News Edition

Food processing offers investment opportunities for private sector: Harsimrat

Badal, the Minister of Food Processing and Industries, on Monday launched the food processing edition of the exclusive investment forum by Invest India, the National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency of the central government, an official statement said. Invest India has designed this forum of unique sectoral series to conduct detailed conversations between global industry leaders and key decision makers from the highest levels of the central and state governments.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 22:42 IST
Food processing offers investment opportunities for private sector: Harsimrat
Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal Image Credit: ANI

India's food processing sector presents lots of opportunities for investments for the private sector players, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said. Badal, the Minister of Food Processing and Industries, on Monday launched the food processing edition of the exclusive investment forum by Invest India, the National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency of the central government, an official statement said.

Invest India has designed this forum of unique sectoral series to conduct detailed conversations between global industry leaders and key decision-makers from the highest levels of the central and state governments. The forum witnessed participation from the senior-most policymakers from the Union government and six state governments – Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Around 180 companies from 18 countries also participated in the forum, it added. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Badal said the sector has seen unique challenges and has been playing a very important role in ensuring that the lockdown was successful.

A few challenges that are currently being faced by the industry are dip in global trade and decline in domestic demand, she said. Badal said these challenges are leading to opening up of new opportunities such as this exclusive forum.

The minister said there are ample opportunities available in the Indian food processing sector. She informed that many projects funded by the ministry have also been getting new orders from new geographies recently.

With the focus on importance of nutritional food, people know that Indian metabolism has managed to handle COVID better than many other countries. Superfoods in India need to be highlighted to the western world, she said.

Additionally, Badal said the 'Ready to Eat' segment is a low hanging fruit. She informed the government's decision of forming Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGoS)' and 'Project Development Cell' (PDC) in ministries/departments for attracting and supporting domestic as well as foreign investments.

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MP: FY and SY graduation students to be promoted sans exams

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday decided to promote first and second year students of graduation courses along with students in the second semester of post-graduation without conducting exams in view of the coronavirus situation. Sep...

Telangana CM visits Suryapet to meet kin of Col Santosh Babu

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday visited Suryapet to personally meet and console the family members of Col Santosh Babu who was killed in the India-China clash recently on the border. Telangana CMO stated, KCR along with Minist...

Saudis say Yemen's government, separatists agree to truce

The Saudi-led coalition embroiled in a years-long conflict in Yemen announced on Monday that Emirati-backed southern separatists and the countrys internationally recognized government have agreed to a cease-fire after months of infighting. ...

Canada will not reopen borders quickly, Trudeau tells anxious airlines

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday pushed back against pressure from airlines to reopen the nations borders, saying moving too quickly could spark a second wave of the coronavirus. I understand there are a lot of tourism firms...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020