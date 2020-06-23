German watchdog updates market manipulation case against Wirecard

German watchdog updates market manipulation case against WirecardReuters | Berlin | Updated: 23-06-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 21:31 IST
Germany's financial watchdog said on Tuesday it had filed an updated case against Wirecard , saying the collapsed payment company's disclosure of a $2.1 billion financial hole showed it had sought to mislead markets. The regulator Bafin said it had filed a follow-up to an earlier complaint with Munich prosecutors as it now suspected Wirecard's accounts for 2016, 2017 and 2018 had misstated revenues and assets.
"This also strengthens the suspicion that the information contained in its financial reports sent false signals for Wirecard's share price and thus violated a ban on market manipulation," Bafin said in a statement.
ALSO READ
Wirecard says missing $2.1 billion never existed, rips up earlier accounts
Wirecard thinks its $2.1 billion cash was a fiction in growing 'disaster'
Wirecard short sellers hit jackpot after shares dive 60%
Wirecard thinks $2.1 billion was a fiction in growing 'disaster'
Very clear Wirecard deposit certificate was 'spurious', BPI CEO says