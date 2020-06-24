Left Menu
127th Virtual Canton Fair Highlights Importance of Product Innovation

24-06-2020
GUANGZHOU, China, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 127th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) has highlighted the necessity of product innovation this year as it showcases the latest high-tech household consumer products online. "We have seen many exhibitors focus on applying cutting-edge technology to their products. They have shown their achievement in smart product development and buyers worldwide are welcoming such innovations. We believe this will encourage both exhibitors and buyers to look for the opportunities where technology takes the lead," said Maggie Pu, Deputy Director General of Foreign Affairs Office of Canton Fair.

Please visit: https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/en/register/collection?buyerType=ForeignBuyer for more opportunities! With stay-at-home economy expected to be the next big thing, the functions of home appliances at this Canton Fair have upgraded accordingly, aiming to enable a healthy but comfortable home experience. Leading home appliance manufacturer Midea has presented their latest signature products based on the changing need of consumers, including: • An air fryer that can automatically reduce 30 to 40 percent of fat in food • An air-conditioner that requires only ten minutes and one single screw to install at home • A mini fridge as small as a makeup kit used for cosmetics and mask storage Other popular products by Haier, China's multinational home appliances and consumer electronics company, include an air-conditioner that applies a 56-degree self-cleaning technology and a fridge that can make food last up to eight times longer, by adjusting the concentration of oxygen.

In the online exhibition of another home appliance giant Galanz, a smart microwave oven with its cutting-edge technology is displayed. It is equipped with the company's first self-developed chips, which can provide intelligent voice control even without being connected to the internet, improving users' experience. According to Liang Huiqiang, Vice Chairman of Galanz, companies in developed markets such as Europe and the United States are putting more focus on the planning strategy and supporting service of their product line and business model. This includes the application of virtual reality (VR) technology which can improve the viewing of products online and present the products' cutting-edge technologies to their buyers virtually.

"We have introduced VR technology to our exhibition hall to highlight the future technology that cannot be demonstrated offline," Liang added. To join livestream events and discover more opportunities, please visit: https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en/exhibitor-live To promote this year's cutting-edge products and further encourage product innovation, the Canton Fair has also launched the first ever online Canton Fair Awards (CF Awards) and provided an online VR exhibition hall to present the award-winning products. This year's CF Award attracted 10,683 companies to register.

About Canton Fair The China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, is held biannually in Guangzhou every spring and fall. Established in 1957, the fair is now a comprehensive exhibition with the longest history, highest level, largest scale and largest number of products as well as the broadest distribution of buyer origins and the highest business turnover in China. Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1195104/20200622163011.jpg PWR PWR

