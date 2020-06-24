Hong Kong stocks end lower as energy weighs

Left Menu
Hong Kong stocks fell on Wednesday, weighed down by energy companies, while signs of an increase in coronavirus cases added to the pressure. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 125.76 points or 0.5%, at 24,781.58. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.57% to 9,936.66.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 24-06-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 14:22 IST
Hong Kong stocks fell on Wednesday, weighed down by energy companies, while signs of an increase in coronavirus cases added to the pressure.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 125.76 points or 0.5%, at 24,781.58. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.57% to 9,936.66.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 1.9%, while the IT sector rose 0.25%, the financial sector ended 0.38% lower and the property sector dipped 0.55%.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, which gained 5.44%, while the biggest loser was CITIC Ltd, which fell 2.61%.

** China will press the brakes on crude imports in the third quarter, after record purchases in recent months, as higher oil prices hurt demand and refiners worry about a second virus outbreak, analysts and trade sources said.

** Fuelling concerns about sustained weakness in the pace of the economic recovery was data showing several U.S. states seeing record infections and the death toll in Latin America passing 100,000, according to a Reuters tally.

** The European Union is even prepared to bar U.S. travelers because of the surge of cases in the country, putting it in the same category as Brazil and Russia, the New York Times reported.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.11%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.07%.

** The yuan was quoted at 7.0744 per U.S. dollar at 08:29 GMT, 0.24% weaker than the previous close of 7.0575.

** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 27.66% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

