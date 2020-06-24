Left Menu
Colliers International Elevates its Expert Shyam Arumugam as Head of Industrial and Logistics Services in India

Our market- leading expertise in the sector, along with the vision to Invest in relationships will empower us to accelerate the success of our clients and people across India," shared Shyam Arumugam, MRICS, Head of Industrial and Logistics Services at Colliers India.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 24-06-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 15:31 IST
GURUGRAM, India, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colliers International, a global commercial real estate services and investment management firm and the fastest growing real estate company, continued its growth trajectory in India with the elevation of Shyam Arumugam, MRICS as Head of Industrial and Logistics Services. Colliers attracts and develops industry leaders, empowering them to drive exceptional results. On this key India appointment, Sankey Prasad, FRICS, Managing Director & Chairman, Colliers India said,"Bringing Shyam Arumugam on board to assume this key role will amplify our ability to manage strategic client relationships and in expanding our business across India. With his expertise in the industrial & logistics segment and an established network of client relationships, we are confident that Shyam will lead the team to create a top player in India's industrial & Logistics Segment." Shyam has been part of Colliers India for over half a decade and brings a real estate industry experience of more than 17 years, with a proven track record of excelling in numerous strategic assignments for Commercial, Industrial and Logistics requirements servicing a gamut of clients like Amazon, Flex, Faurecia, ViaSat, Redington, Novartis, Nokia, Vestas, DMI Draxlmaier, Tata, etc.

"I am equally delighted to be taking on the responsibility to lead the Industrial & Logistics Services for Colliers International in India. Our increased focus on this segment is stemming from the demand and strong fundamentals witnessed for the Industrial & Logistics sector. Our market- leading expertise in the sector, along with the vision to Invest in relationships will empower us to accelerate the success of our clients and people across India," shared Shyam Arumugam, MRICS, Head of Industrial and Logistics Services at Colliers India. About Colliers International Group Inc.: Colliers International (NASDAQ: CIGI) (TSX: CIGI) is a leading global real estate services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our 14,000 enterprising people work collaboratively to provide expert advice and services to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 20 years, our experienced leadership team, owning approximately 40% of our equity, have delivered industry-leading investment returns for shareholders. In 2018, corporate revenues were $2.8 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates), with more than $26 billion of assets under management.

For the latest news from Colliers India, visit http://www.colliers.com/en-gb/india. To follow us on twitter, simply click on this twitter handle @Colliersintlind and to follow us on LinkedIn, simply click here. PWR PWR.

