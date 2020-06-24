Left Menu
Govt approves Rs 15,000cr infra fund for dairy, poultry and meat units

Animal Husbandry Minister Giriraj Singh said that the new infrastructure fund is part of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced to help those affected due to the lockdown clamped to prevent the spread of COVID-19. "For the first time, we will give interest subvention up to 3 per cent to private players for setting up of processing infrastructure for dairy, poultry and meat," he added..

24-06-2020
The government on Wednesday announced a new Rs 15,000 crore infrastructure fund to provide interest subvention of up to 3 per cent to private players for setting up of dairy, poultry and meat processing units. A decision in this regard was taken in the Cabinet meeting, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"A Rs 15,000 crore fund has been approved by the Cabinet that will be open to all and will help in increasing milk production, boost exports and create 35 lakh jobs in the country," Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters. Animal Husbandry Minister Giriraj Singh said that the new infrastructure fund is part of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced to help those affected due to the lockdown clamped to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"For the first time, we will give interest subvention up to 3 per cent to private players for setting up of processing infrastructure for dairy, poultry and meat," he added..

