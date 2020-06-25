Left Menu
Development News Edition

Back to grindstone for 'Mona Lisa' at post-lockdown Louvre

“If we get 10,000 per day, I'd be very surprised," says Jean-Luc Martinez. Which means, for those who can manage a trip a Paris, a golden opportunity for a rare, crowd-free run of the Louvre's giant galleries and vast marble staircases and maybe even some uninterrupted face-time with “Mona Lisa” herself.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 25-06-2020 00:30 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 00:08 IST
Back to grindstone for 'Mona Lisa' at post-lockdown Louvre
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The "Mona Lisa" found herself all alone. The coronavirus had emptied her room at the Louvre Museum of its usual throngs of admirers. In a silence worthy of a cathedral, she could gaze undisturbed at the huge canvas on the opposite wall, "The Wedding Feast at Cana" that shows Christ surrounded by 130 feast-goers, painted centuries before social distancing became a thing.

But now, sigh, the world's most famous portrait must go back to the grindstone after four months of virus-imposed inactivity. Even with that famously enigmatic smile, the job of luring back crowds to the world's most-visited museum promises to be tough.

Before mass tourism came to a screeching halt with the coronavirus pandemic, the Louvre drew 30,000 to 50,000 visitors per day in the busy summer season. But when it reopens July 6, the museum director expects those numbers to shrivel. "If we get 10,000 per day, I'd be very surprised," says Jean-Luc Martinez.

Which means, for those who can manage a trip a Paris, a golden opportunity for a rare, crowd-free run of the Louvre's giant galleries and vast marble staircases and maybe even some uninterrupted face-time with "Mona Lisa" herself. About 70 per cent of the giant museum — about 45,000 square meters (484,000 square feet) of space, or the equivalent of 230 tennis courts — will be open, housing 30,000 of the Louvre's vast trove of works. Plenty to give visitors aching feet.

For Louvre employees who during lockdown kept the suddenly empty building and its treasures safe under lock and key, reopening marks the end of their other-worldly experience of having the former royal palace all to themselves. "It was quite magical," said Leila Cherif-Hadria, who had never seen the museum so empty in her 20 years of working there.

"A moment suspended in time. It was very pleasant. We didn't see any ghosts. But we were alone for a long time without any sounds. It was quite peculiar, destabilising, unknown for us. We knew we were experiencing something unique and which, I hope, will never be repeated but which we savored." The lockdown loss of ticket and souvenir sales and other income punched a 40 million euro (USD 45 million) hole in the museum's revenues. Martinez, the museum director, can't say when visitor numbers might recover. Almost three-quarters of the Louvre's 9.6 million visitors last year came from abroad, many of them from countries, led by the United States and China, that have since been cut off from the European Union during the pandemic.

Visitor numbers also plunged, by 40 per cent, after September 11, 2001, attacks in the United States and "took three years to come back," Martinez noted. So over to you, "Mona Lisa." No longer the "cold and lonely lovely work of art" that Nat King Cole sang about, she is being counted on to work her alluring magic now that lockdown is over in France.

The Louvre says visitors typically spend 54 seconds on average — far more than at other works — gazing at Leonardo da Vinci's portrait of Lisa Gherardini, the wife of a wealthy silk merchant in Florence, Italy, in the 16th century. (The Renaissance genius never finished the work, lugging it around with him, including on his final trip in 1516 to France, where King Francois I bought it). Her fans will be kept apart by dots on the floor as they wait in line for an audience — if there is a line that is.

Signs remind dawdlers that "Mona Lisa has a great many admirers. Please remember to keep your visit short and sweet to give everyone the chance to meet her." Museum-goers will need to reserve a time slot for their visit, which can be done online. About 400-500 visitors will be allowed into the Louvre every half-hour. Inside, the museum is also regulating visitor flows with signs that read "sense of visit" in English, a somewhat strange translation but all part of efforts to stop people getting too close while the coronavirus still circulates and takes lives. Masks will be obligatory for all visitors from age 11.

But not, of course, for the "Mona Lisa.".

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19.

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

World Bank approves $55million grant to support Somalia’s economic recovery

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Trump signs order to strengthen US child welfare system

Tackling a lower-profile issue for the White House, President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday aimed at strengthening child-welfare programs nationwide. It comes as child-protection agencies across the U.S. struggle with eff...

US citizens likely to be left out as Europe reopens borders

Americans are unlikely to be allowed into more than 30 European countries for business or tourism when the continent begins next week to open its borders to the world, due to the spread of the coronavirus and President Donald Trumps ban on ...

Apple to shut seven retail stores in Houston again as COVID-19 cases jump

Apple Inc is set to shut seven of its retail locations in Houston, Texas again due to an increase in the number of novel coronavirus cases in the United States, the company said Wednesday.Apple has said it is monitoring conditions in each c...

Three U.S. governors to quarantine visitors from states where COVID-19 spiking

As the number of new coronavirus cases surged in many areas of the United States, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut - once at the epicenter of the outbreak - will require visitors from states with high infection rates to quarantine on ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020