Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK blue-chips rise with European peers; Royal Mail drags mid caps lower

Banks led gains followed by healthcare stocks, while a rise in oil prices buoyed energy stocks. The FTSE 250 ended 0.2% lower with Royal Mail and pandemic-pressured travel and leisure stocks leading losses. "Trade issues (are) a major downward factor for markets going ahead, considering the FTSE 100 is highly export-driven," said Roland Kaloyan, equity strategist at Societe Generale.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 21:41 IST
UK blue-chips rise with European peers; Royal Mail drags mid caps lower

London's blue-chip FTSE 100 ended higher on Thursday as banks and energy stocks climbed, while the domestically focused mid-caps index slipped amid worries over the economic damage being wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.

The FTSE 100 rose 0.4%, in line with the main European bourses, after the European Central Bank said it will offer euro loans against collateral to central banks outside the euro area to backstop funding markets amid the pandemic. Banks led gains followed by healthcare stocks, while a rise in oil prices buoyed energy stocks.

The FTSE 250 ended 0.2% lower with Royal Mail and pandemic-pressured travel and leisure stocks leading losses. The postal company slipped 12.4% after it reported a 31% fall in profits and scrapped dividend payouts for 2020-2021, while also announcing a restructuring plan that includes 2,000 job cuts.

"We have seen a major focus on the international outlook, with ongoing improvements in the (domestic) COVID trajectory and impending easing of lockdown measures doing little to bolster (UK) stocks," said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG. Broader sentiment remained fragile, with surging numbers of new coronavirus cases and high levels of jobless claims in the United States signalling a prolonged period of economic distress.

"In particular, domestic travel groups such as Trainline , Go-Ahead Group, and National Express are seeing sharp downside as doubt creeps in despite the proposed reopening of the UK." Low-budget airline easyJet shed 9.5% a day after reporting a bigger loss for the first half of the year. Among other decliners, subprime lender NSF tumbled 32.2% on flagging risks to its going concern status.

Focus is also returning to the UK's trade negotiations following its exit from the European Union. "Trade issues (are) a major downward factor for markets going ahead, considering the FTSE 100 is highly export-driven," said Roland Kaloyan, equity strategist at Societe Generale.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

CCL donates Rs 20 crore to fight pandemic in Jharkhand

The Central Coalfields Limited CCL, a subsidiary of Coal India, on Thursday donated twenty crore rupees to the Jharkhand State Disaster Management Authority for the state governments fight against coronavirus pandemic. The Chairman-cum-Mana...

Maoist couple surrenders in Chhattisgarh s Bijapur district

A Maoist couple, collectively carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh on their heads, on Thursday surrendered in Chhattisgarhs Bijapur district, police said. The ultras, identified as Manglu Veka 26 and his wife Raje Hemla alias Vanoja 23, who were ...

Canada's Trudeau rejects call to swap Huawei executive for detainees in China

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday rejected a call to swap an imprisoned Huawei Technologies Co Ltd executive for two citizens held by Beijing, saying such a move would set a bad precedent and harm Canada.Shortly after Vanco...

16-yr-old TikTok star Siya Kakkar dies by suicide in Delhi

Sixteen-year-old TikTok star Siya Kakkar was found dead at her home in New Delhi on Wednesday night, said police.Police also said prima facie it is a suicide case and the reason is not ascertained yet. No suicide note was recovered.Further ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020